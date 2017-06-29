Blacktrack Motors’ Custom Body Kit For Triumph Thruxton R Adds More Retro Style To The Cafe Racer

The Triumph Thruxton R is one of the most desirable motorcycles today but the folks at Blacktrack Motors had something special in mind. They took the standard Thruxton R and added the DNA of the iconic Norton Manx to create something really unique, the BT02 THRUXMAN. The aim was to create a contemporary café racer by blending the Manx’s classic styling with modern performance and electronics.

One of the original Manx’s most distinguishing features was its fuel tank and that’s where the work began. Blacktrack team added the design that mimics the lines of the Manx, but with modern contours to complement the Thruxton’s proportions. The aluminium fuel tank was hand-made by Blacktrack partner, Ludo Gaag. The fuel tank design was further enhanced by adding a sleek leather tank strap that runs through the length of the tank at the top.

You May Like – This RE Probably Took a Trip to Italy to Come Back Looking Like This

The rider-only saddle stays true to the cafe racer character of the motorcycle. It is shaped in the spirit of the original and upholstered in full grain black leather, with red piping as a final touch. Other unique pieces on the bike include the side covers, upper and lower yokes, and clip-on handlebars. All designed to create a cohesive tribute to a truly inspirational motorcycle.

It also gets a custom built exhaust system. Lakic and the Blacktrack team designed a complete new exhaust system to emulate that on the Manx. You can find the complete mechanical details at the end of the article.

The BT02 THRUXMAN was painted in Blacktrack’s own brand colours (black, red and silver) which also match Norton’s original Manx livery. Even the Thruxton’s gold forks and yellow shock springs were blacked out.

The frame of the Triumph Thruxton has been left untouched which allows the Blacktrack parts to be mounted onto any Thruxton with ease. These parts will soon be available to order as a kit under special request and will be handcrafted in limited quantities.

TECHNICAL DATA

ENGINE

Donor : Triumph Thruxton 2016

Engine : Liquid cooled, 8-valve, SOHC, parallel twin engine

Capacity : 1200cc

Bore and Stroke : 97.6 X 80 mm – 3.8 X 3.1 inches

Torque : 112 Nm @ 4950 rpm

Power : 97 PS/ 96 Bhp (72 kW) @ 6750 rpm

Fuel control : Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection

Cooling system : Liquid

Starter : Electric

Clutch : Wet, multi-plate assist clutch, 6-speed

Final drive : X ring chain

Exhaust system : Custom designed exhaust headers and Spark or SuperTrapp silencers

BODY WORK

Hand-shaped aluminium fuel tank designed by Blacktrack

Also hand-built : tail unit with custom designed seat made from dual density foam, upholstered in full grain leather with a signature piping cord

Custom designed upper and lower yokes cut from 7050 aluminium

Acewell multifunctional digital speedometer with custom Blacktrack graphic design

DIMENSIONS

Wheelbase : 1,415 mm (55.7 in)

Overall length : 2,106 mm (82.9 in)

SUSPENSION

Front : Showa 43mm USD big piston forks, fully adjustable 120mm travel

Rear: Custom made Shock Factory

BRAKES

Front : Brembo twin 310mm floating discs Brembo 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, ABS

Rear : Single 220mm disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, ABS

RIMS

Wire-spoked rims

Front : 32-spoke 17 x 3.5in

Rear : 32-spoke 17 x 5in

TYRES

Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa

Front : 120 / 70ZR17

Rear : 160 / 60ZR17