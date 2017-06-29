Home News Piaggio Vespa And Aprilia SR 150 Launched In Sri Lanka
By Aditya NadkarniJune 29, 2017

Piaggio Group launched the Vespa and Aprilia SR 150 in Sri Lanka. According to the company, the Sri Lankan youth is aspiring to own and experience the international, premium and performance brands. With its distinctive, innovative brands, Italian premium two wheeler manufacturer Piaggio aims to replicate the Indian success story in the Sri Lankan market serving the emerging need of the aspiring youth of Lanka catering to the desires of the biking enthusiasts.

Aprilia SR 150 Launched in Sri Lanka

Commenting on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO – PVPL, said that both Aprilia and Vespa have created a benchmark in the two-wheeler segment in India and now the bikes are set to make their debut in Sri Lanka. It is indeed a matter of pride for the Piaggio Group that their marquee products will be available in a new market like Sri Lanka. They hope to further enhance their positioning in the Indian sub-continent with this launch. The accolades that the bikes have received in India and other International markets, are an inspiration for introducing more innovative products in the future.

Following are the variant wise prices for the Vespa and Aprilia SR150 in Sri Lanka:

BrandModelEx Showroom Price- Sri Lanka LKR
VespaLX325008
VXL366991
SXL 125384726
ELE 125401012
VXL 150395222
SXI 150410422
SXL R 150418747
ApriliaSR 150331954
SR 150 Race339485

