MG Teases The New eZS Ahead Of Its Launch In India

Recently, MG Motor India teased the eZS on its Facebook page, ahead of its India launch. As a part of its commitment towards sustainable mobility, MG Motor had decided to launch the electric version of one of its best-selling international models, the ZS. After the successful launch of the MG Hector, MG Motors is now willing to capture the EV segment in India with the help of the eZS. Once launched in India, the MG eZS will directly rival the Hyundai Kona and the upcoming Nissan Leaf. If priced perfectly, then the 5-seater crossover SUV will be the go-to electric vehicle in the Indian market. The MG eZS is set to launch in India by December 2019.

Talking about the car, the MG eZS will be getting a similar chassis set-up as the petrol ZS crossover SUV which is available in the international market. However, the eZS will be getting an electric powertrain, that will include a single electric motor that produces 148 bhp and 350 Nm of torque for the front axle. All this power is enough to propel the vehicle from 0 – 50 kmph in just 3.1 seconds. The exact specifications of the battery are not yet available, but the manufacturer states that the eZS can travel almost 430 kilometres before running out of juice. When it does, its battery can recharge almost 80% of its capacity within 30 minutes if plugged into a fast charger.

The 5-seater, MG eZS might not only be the perfect car to drive as an EV but it might also be one of the most practical compact SUVs. This all-electric SUV is a part of MG Motor’s strategy of providing environment-friendly mobility solutions for India in the long-term and make EVs accessible for all customers across the country. The MG eZS will first be launched in India, followed by UK, Germany, Australia, Thailand and the Middle East. With a country-wide network of 120 sales and service outlets across India, MG surely aims to provide its Indian customers with a seamless ownership experience.