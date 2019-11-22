MG Motor India Installs A New 50 kW DC Fast Charging Station In Gurugram

Recently, British carmaker, MG Motor had announced its partnership with Finland-based clean energy major Fortum, to start creating a series of DC Fast Charging Stations across the country. So, as a part of its commitment towards sustainable mobility, MG Motor India and Fortum recently announced the installation of its first 50 kW Fast Charging Station in Gurugram. This new charging station was unveiled and operationalised for public use by Mr Anil Shrivastava, IAS, Principal Consultant & MD, Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage, NITI Aayog.

Under this partnership, MG Motor India and Fortum have started installing Fast Charging stations across the national capital of the country. As of now, the companies have successfully managed to install 4 public 50 kW fast-charging stations in South Delhi, West Delhi, Noida and Gurugram respectively. Apart from this, MG Motor India has already installed over six 50 kW DC Fast Chargers across various MG Dealerships in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. These smart chargers can be accessed by any EV user who owns a vehicle that is compatible with CCS/CHAdeMO charging standards and by registering with Fortum Charge & Drive India through its Mobile App.

“With an aim to be the leader in the EV segment in India, we are pulling out all stops to ensure adequate charging infrastructure for our first EV customers. Our endeavour is to create a robust ecosystem for EVs, right from charging to end-of-life for electric vehicles in India and the installation of the first public fast charger is the first major step in this direction. The upcoming launch of the MG ZS EV is aligned with the government’s long-term objective to have more electric vehicles on the road in the next few years,” said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

Speaking on the fast charger installation, Mr Anil Shrivastava, IAS, Principal Consultant & MD, Mission on Transformative Mobility & Battery Storage, NITI Aayog, said, “Cleaner fuels are the need of the hour in the automotive industry and India is ripe for an EV disruption. The carmakers, government and service providers need to work together to assure users of best-in-class support infrastructure to drive EV adoption, starting with Delhi-NCR region.”

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Fortum India, said, “Fortum has the vision to make the world cleaner. We are happy to establish India’s first public charging network of 50 KW DC chargers in partnership with MG. We have already witnessed an uptake in adoption of electric vehicles in the last year through our existing charging network of 15/20 DC001 Chargers. This collaboration will further bolster this growth. As one of the key players, we are constantly evaluating the Indian market for charging infrastructure and will continue to give a pleasant charging experience to EV users through our partnership like one with MG.”