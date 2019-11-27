Mercedes-Benz Celebrates 25 Years Of Production In India

Yesterday, India’s largest luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, completed 25 years of production in India. Apart from this, the brand is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of its independent manufacturing plant in Pune, which started production in 2009. Mercedes-Benz will now be commemorating the various milestones it has achieved in the past 25 years in India.

Currently, the local assembly plant in Pune manufactures a large variety of vehicles and sets standards in flexibility. All models built in India are assembled under one roof and the production facilities hold the largest capacity for any luxury car maker in India. The nine models assembled in the plant are produced on flexible lines, which implies that different kinds of models are running off one production line. The cars produced at this plant include the C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, CLA Coupé, Maybach S-Class, GLA, GLC, GLE and the GLS. This success story of the Three-Pointed Star brand is only possible with the help of the well-educated and highly engaged workforce.

“25 years –that’s how long we have been assembling locally in India. To produce, where our customers are located, distinguishes our Mercedes-Benz Cars global production network: A maximum of flexibility, state-of-the-art digital technology and passionate people. As the country’s largest luxury carmaker, both anniversaries celebrated this year are significant landmarks for us, the region of Pune and an important sign for the local luxury car market in India”, states Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG, Production and Supply Chain Management.

“From its humble beginning 25 years back to its current position of strength of being a leading local assembly plant in the global production network, Mercedes-Benz India has successfully established the prowess of local manufacturing in India. Our state-of-art manufacturing facility is the backbone of our growth story in India and serves a very important role within the network, especially for setting up a new local assembly facility or ramp-up of series production across geographies. With the advent of new technologies and digitization in the automobile industry in India, Mercedes-Benz has already been pioneering digitization in vehicle manufacturing and is well poised to become future-ready by rapidly adapting such future trends,” commented Piyush Arora, Executive Director, Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.

“Completion of 25 years for Mercedes-Benz is a significant milestone and is a tribute to our customers who have been appreciating our products and services and the unparalleled luxury brand experience associated with Mercedes-Benz. This success is also a result of the relentless contribution of passionate people behind the brand, which includes our employees, dealer partners, their teams and our suppliers. We have one of the best teams working for the Three-Pointed Star who are highly involved and eager to create a new benchmark in their areas of work” says Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO of Mercedes-Benz India.