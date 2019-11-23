Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite: Top-4 Highlights

One of Europe’s largest luxury carmakers, Mercedes-Benz, recently launched a new premium variant of the popular V-Class in the Indian market. This new luxury variant is called Elite and it is priced at INR 1.10 Crore (ex-showroom, India). Here is a list of all the main highlights of the newly launched Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite variant:

BS-VI Compliant Engine

The V 220 d variant of the V-Class Elite will be available with a 2.0-litre BS-VI compliant OM 654 diesel engine. This engine will provide around 163 HP of maximum power and about 380 Nm of peak torque. Also, the van will now be able to complete 0-100 km/h in just 11.1 seconds, thanks to the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission unit.

Comfort and Features

Luxury seats with massage, climate control functions

Centre console with a refrigerated compartment

Burmester surround sound system

Panoramic sliding roof (optional)

17-inch alloys as standard, along with optional 18-inch alloy wheels

AGILITY CONTROL suspension with selective damping system

Easy-Pack Tailgate with separate Rear window opening

Leather upholstery options: Silk Beige / Black

Ambient Lighting System

360-degree camera with Active Park Assist

Electronically controlled sliding doors

Different accessories package

Colour Options

The V-Class Elite will be available with a total of 7 colour options: Steel Blue, Selenite Grey, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black Metallic, Cavansite Blue Metallic, Rock Crystal White Metallic and Brilliant Silver Metallic.

Safety, Maintenance and Price

In terms of safety, the V-Class Elite is equipped with a total of 6 airbags, an Attention Assist system and an Active Parking Assist feature with a 360-degree camera. Apart from all this, the new Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite will be available with Star Ease maintenance packages, which start from Rs 1,09,300 for 2 year/30,000 kms, while the prices for the van will start from INR 1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Speaking on the launch, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “We are glad to continue our product offensive with the launch of yet another unique and versatile product for our discerning customers. The V-Class launched in January this year pioneered the luxury MPV segment and has witnessed much success. We listen to our customers and now have seen an opportunity to complete the range of the V-Class in India with the introduction of the V-Class Elite. The V-Class Elite combines functionality with utmost luxury, unparalleled comfort, convenience, and uncompromised safety, all of which illustrate true characteristics of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle. The V-Class Elite is targeted at a wide array of potential customers comprising large families, sports enthusiasts, businesses owners, who want a top-end luxury MPV that suits their lifestyles. We are confident that the V-Class Elite as one of its kind product in India will create new benchmarks for luxury travel in the country and expand the segment.”

Martin Schwenk further added, “We will be continuing our product offensive in Q4 as well, and we strive to launch a product every month, going forward into the next year. We aim to continue engaging with our customers and fascinate them with offering unique and memorable products, services and experiences. We are also very satisfied with our sales performance, particularly during the festive period and have witnessed early signs of recovery.”