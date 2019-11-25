2019 LA Auto Show: Mercedes-AMG Unveils The New GLE 63 And GLE 63 S

Recently, the AMG performance division of Mercedes-Benz unveiled the GLE 63 and GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ at the Los Angeles Motor Show. This new performance SUV is fitted with top-of-the-line technology and advanced mechanical components. In terms of interior and exterior design, the new GLE gets a mixture of sporty design and sophistication. Apart from performance, the new GLE 63 AMG is also equipped with an EQ Booster starter-alternator and a 48-volt onboard electrical system to improve the overall efficiency and reduce emissions.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz V-Class Elite: Top-4 Highlights

Talking about engine and performance, the new GLE 63 and GLE 63 S AMG are fitted with improved 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engines that produce around 571 HP and 612 HP respectively. Both these engines come paired with the EQ Boost starter-alternator, that combines a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor to save space and provide additional 22 HP of power and 250 Nm of torque for a short period of time. Mechanically, the car also comes equipped with adaptive air suspension and ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) to provide excellent vehicle dynamics and maximum traction. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three stages: Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The turbocharged V8 AMG engine on the new GLE 63 is paired with a Speedshift TCT 9G automatic transmission.

Here are some of the main highlights of this new transmission:

Adaptation of the shift characteristics to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program.

In manual mode “M” the transmission responds directly to manual shift commands by the driver – the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly.

The temporary M mode allows an immediate change to manual mode “M” – merely by using the shift paddles.

Automatic double-declutching function when downshifting: this effect is automatically active in drive programs: Sport, Sport+ and RACE (S variant only)

The Eco start/stop function is automatically active in the Comfort drive program.

The “Gliding” function can be individually activated in “Individual” mode.

The SUV is also available in 7 Dynamic Select drive programs: Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Race (S variant only), Trail and Sand. Have a look:

Comfort: Comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

Sport: Sporty characteristics thanks to the more agile response to accelerator pedal commands, shorter shift times, earlier and more precise downshifts owing to double-declutching. More dynamic suspension setup.

Sport+: Extremely sporty characteristics thanks to even more agile throttle response, double-declutching on downshifts and targeted torque interventions on upshifts with cylinder deactivation for optimised shift times. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

Individual: Individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system. In addition, the gliding function is available in the “Reduced” and “Moderate” drive settings.

Race (standard in the S variant): The “Race” drive program is designed for highly dynamic driving on closed race circuits. In this program, all of the parameters are configured for maximum performance.

Trail: Safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground. The suspension is raised to a higher level (55 mm more ground clearance). From 70 km/h the suspension is automatically lowered again.

Sand: The adjustments to the suspension and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are made for sporty driving on loose, sandy surfaces. The suspension is raised to a higher level (55 mm more ground clearance). From 70 km/h the suspension is automatically lowered again.

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 and GLE 63 S:

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 4MATIC+ Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Engine 4.0-litre V8 with twin-turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator 4.0-litre V8 with twin-turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc Power Output 420 kW (571 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm+ 16 kW (22 hp) from EQ Boost starter-alternator 450 kW (612 hp) at 5750-6500 rpm+ 16 kW (22 hp) from EQ Boost starter-alternator Peak torque 750 Nm at 2250-5000 rpm 850 Nm at 2500-4500 rpm Drive system layout AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Acceleration 0-100 km/h 4.0 seconds 3.8 seconds Top speed 250 km/h 280 km/h

“With our new GLE Performance models, we are transforming a 20-year tradition into the future. For the first time, we are electrifying our well-proven 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine with an EQ Boost starter-alternator and a 48-volt onboard electrical system. As such we are embarking on another new chapter of our drive technology, which we are also successively extending further to other model series as we move towards electrification and hybridisation. With our new premium SUVs, our customers can look forward to an unrivalled package of Driving Performance, high day-to-day suitability, optimum traction on practically all surfaces and also comfortable on long journeys with high levels of efficiency,” says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.