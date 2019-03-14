India-Bound Mercedes GLC Unveiled at the Geneva Motorshow

The Indian market loves its SUVs and all manufacturers make sure to get their SUVs in the Indian market as soon as possible. Mercedes current line up includes a whole variety of SUVs starting from the humble GLA to the top of the G wagon, the Indian market has it all. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift made its public debut at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. The new model comes with modern style elements and new advanced features. The latest GLC also features the latest generation four-cylinder petrol and diesel Mercedes engines. Mercedes shall waste no time and bring this SUV to the Indian market by 2020 replacing the current generation model.

Starting with the performance, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with the new selection of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines; the-GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220d 4MATIC and a GLC 300d 4MATIC. The 300 4MATIC 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces about 255 HP and 370 Nm of peak torque. In Europe, this variant is also available with an electric motor that offers an additional 114 HP and 150 Nm of torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine powering the 220d model makes 192 bhp and 400 Nm torque, while the 300d model makes 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. All these models are mated to the 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.

The cabin of the facelifted GLC gets a full upgrade and has a completely black finish. The centre console trim gets the option of either piano lacquer finish or the open-pore ash wood or the walnut wood finish. However, the biggest highlight is the addition of the MBUX (Mercedes Benz User eXperience) system that includes a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen. The updated model also comes with a Dynamic Body Control suspension with infinitely adjustable dampers for the front and rear axle, and an Off-Road Engineering Package which adds Off-Road and Off-Road+ driving modes. The Driving Assistance Package adds adaptive cruise control, an active steering assist, a lane change assist, and a route-based speed adaptation.

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC shares the same profile and stance of its predecessor and accounts for some new exterior changes like – a new chrome grille with a black surface for the three-pointed star logo at the centre. The SUV also gets re-designed headlamps, and now come with LED units as standard. The new LED daytime running lamps, along with a new front bumper, and new angular air intakes make the GLC look like a fresh and bright SUV. The 2020 GLC also comes with new alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches, in addition to a newly designed set of LED taillamps which have new rectangular elements and the integrated exhausts have a sharp-edged outline, instead of the existing curvaceous appearance. The GLC overall looks very sharp and mean. Stay tuned as we bring you latest updates of this India-bound SUV.