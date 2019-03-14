Mahindra XUV300 crosses 13,000 Bookings in the First Month

Mahindra entered the crowded compact SUV segment quite some time back and has had alot of SUVs on offer which are no longer than 4 metres. Their latest offering, the XUV 300 has been on sale for about a month now. Launched on the 14th of February, this compact SUV has managed to have received more than 13,000 Bookings in such short amount of time. Loaded with a number of features, including a few segment first in a compact yet aggressive package, it’s no wonder this car has ticked all the requirements of the buyers and these huge number of bookings stand as a testimony to this fact.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are extremely happy with the overwhelming response to the XUV300. In a highly competitive segment such as the Compact SUV, we have received over 13,000 bookings and in the very first month itself, we have entered into the top 3. This is in-line with our objective of achieving 15 to 20% share of this segment and reaffirms the fact that the XUV300 proposition has resonated well with the customers. What is also encouraging is that over 75% of our bookings are for the top end variants of the XUV300.”

As standard, the XUV300 comes with safety aids including rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD and dual airbags. The top of the line W8(O) variant offers more safety features which include front parking sensors and seven airbags. Prices of this car start at INR 7.9 Lakh for the petrol motor while the oil burner starts from INR 8.49 Lakh (both prices are ex-showroom)

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli SUV, the XUV300 comes with a choice of 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, both of which are paired with a 6-speed stick shifter. There is no automatic transmission on offer as of now but Mahindra will soon be launching an AMT equipped variant for a clutch free driving experience. Apart from the AMT variant, Mahindra is also working on an all-electric variant of this car which would be unveiled by the year of 2020. The XUV300 goes up against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, the Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon. Do watch our in-depth review of the car linked below to know more about this compact SUV.