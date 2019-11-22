2019 Guangzhou Auto Show: Mercedes-Maybach Unveil The New GLS

The luxury division of popular German carmaker, Mercedes-Benz, recently unveiled the new premium GLS 600 4MATIC at the Guangzhou Auto Show 2019. This new Mercedes-Maybach car not only represents a new form of luxury in the SUV segment but also successfully combines the practicality and design of an SUV with the interior of a top-class saloon car. The car will be available for purchase in the International market by the end of 2020.

In terms of interior and exterior design, the new GLS 600 now gets a spacious interior and extremely effective noise insulation to conceive a cocoon-like positive atmosphere. Also, thanks to the electrically operated roller sunblinds on the two rear side windows, the passengers can now decide the amount of surroundings they want to see outside the window. The car now also gets an option between 22 or 23-inch wheels and a few tailpipe trim elements with a small cross rib to emphasise the model’s identity as a Mercedes-Maybach. The same applies to the brand’s emblem, which is positioned at various points such as on the D-pillar. Also, as a special Maybach-specific feature, the car will be available in two-tone paintwork, which can be selected from an array of eight different colour combinations.

Mechanically, the GLS 600 gets the Airmatic suspension kit as standard, but customers can also opt for the fully-active suspension with E-Active Body Control that would effectively keep the road bumps at bay and provide an even more relaxed and comfortable ride. Access and egress are also highly convenient, as the vehicle is lowered slightly when the doors are opened, and an illuminated footboard/running board silently emerges on the access or egress side. These running boards are made of anodised aluminium. Talking about the main components, the car comes fitted with a 4.0-litre V8 engine which produces over 558 HP and 730 Nm of torque. This engine is further combined with the 48-volt Mild-hybrid EQ Boost system to slightly enhance the mileage of the vehicle.

Talking about the features, the GLS is a feature-packed luxury SUV, meaning the car gets many advanced features and functions to enhance the comfort for passengers. Some of the main features available in this car include a set of two outer rear seats that can be electrically converted into reclining seats, a bunch of padded areas, a Nappa leather dashboard as standard, a range of cushions and leather interior linings, an electrically opening panoramic sliding/tilting sunroof with an opaque roller blind, climatised massage seats and many more. Apart from all this, the fixed centre console gets a couple of extending/folding tables and even a refrigerator with space for champagne bottles.