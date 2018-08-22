New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Video Walkaround – Interior, Features, Prices and all the Details

The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is here. While we can not share our opinions on the car yet we can give you all the facts and figures of the car. The highlight of the new Ciaz is the new 1.5 litre petrol engine which replaces the outgoing 1.4 litre unit. The power output, 103 HP, is up by 13 % and the torque figure increased by 6 % now stands at 138 Nm. The engine delivers 21.56 kilometres for a litre of petrol in the manual variant and 20.28 kilometres for a litre in the automatic variant. The all new Ciaz has an option of a 5 speed manual and a 4 speed automatic gearbox.

The exterior gets a new grille and all new headlamps. The grille gets 2 chrome strips one at top and one at bottom. The new headlamps, all LED units, get a projector beam and a Daytime Running Light. The fog lamps below are also LED units surrounded by chrome accents. The side indicators are mounted on the outside rear view mirror. The top variant also gets chrome handles all around with key less entry. The top end Alpha variants get 16 inch alloy wheels with a 195 section tyre. Lower models get 15 inch alloy wheels and base models get 15 inch steel wheels, both wrapped in 185 section rubber. On the rear, the tail lamps are again all LED units. Reflectors are mounted on the rear bumper which are surrounded by chrome accents. The rear bumper also holds 4 rear parking sensors which are soon going to be mandated by the Government.

The interior of the Ciaz gets a dual tone dashboard finished in black and beige. The top variant gets a wooden insert dividing the two colours on the dash. The steering wheels has buttons for controlling the infotainment system and also features cruise control. The car also features a new instrument console with a TFT colour screen for the MID system. The MID has a host of features which include a real time power and torque monitor, average fuel economy, idle stop time, etc. Please refer to our video below to know about all the features of the new instrument console.

The Alpha variant gets leather seats and leather treatment on the door panels. The centre of the dash features a touchscreen infotainment display which measures 17.8 centimetres. The car gets a 4 speaker and 2 tweaker system set up. Navigation, Apple car Play and Android Auto are offered on the infotainment system. Below the infotainment screen is an automatic climate control unit followed by a 12 Volt power outlet, a USB in and a Aux In and some storage space. Below that are the cup holders. The door panels offer plenty of storage space and can easily swallow 1 litre water bottles.

Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Accessories Brochure Reveals All The Customisation Options

The rear gets a centre armrest and adjustable headrests. The Alpha variant also gets a manual sunshade for the rear window. The front centre armrest continues to the rear and holds the rear AC vents. Below the rear AC vents is a 12 Volt power socket and and a small storage space. The rear boot gets a a storage capacity of 510 litres and gets a 15 inch 185 section steel spare wheel. The all new Ciaz comes at a price range of INR 8.2 L to INR 10.97 L and goes against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Honda City. Below is a detailed walkaround video of the all new Ciaz, we apologise for the poor audio quality of the video caused due to time restrictions and the video had to be taken in one shot.