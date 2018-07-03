Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Achieves Fastest Three Lakh Sales In The SUV Segment

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that its Vitara Brezza SUV has crossed 3-lakh of sales mark since its launch in March 2016. The Vitara Brezza has achieved the fastest three-lakh sales mark in the SUV segment in just 28 months.

In May 2018, Maruti Suzuki’s Auto Gear Shift was offered on Vitara Brezza. Also, the exterior and interior features were given a makeover, enhancing the bold and sporty character of the popular SUV. With Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki introduced dual-tone colours – a first in its segment.

Vitara Brezza complies with advanced safety regulations, including pedestrian safety, ahead of Government regulation timelines. It comes loaded with new safety features comprising ISOFIX child restraint system, high speed warning alert, dual air bags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and front seat belt pre-tensioners and force limiters. These features are now standard across all variants of Vitara Brezza.

Thanking customers for their support for the Vitara Brezza, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki said that the Vitara Brezza is a breakthrough product, which created disruption in the SUV market. Kalsi further added that the contribution of the top variants in the total sales of Vitara Brezza has zoomed to 56%. This is a testimony to the fact that customers appreciated the refreshed design and innovative features in Vitara Brezza. The Auto Gear Shift has enticed the aspiration of ever evolving customers.