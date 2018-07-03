Bajaj Auto’s Hat-trick Offer Gets You Extended Warranty, Free Service And Insurance

Bajaj Auto aims to boost its sales this monsoon with a special offer on its motorcycles. Bajaj Auto has announced a special Hat-Trick offer on its motorcycles which gives the buyers extended warranty and free service and insurance. Under the limited period offer, buyers would get one year free insurance, two years free service and five years warranty on Bajaj motorcycles.

What offer is available on which motorcycle?

1 Year free insurance available on Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 160. Other offers available on all Bajaj motorcycles. T & C apply. (Only in Kerala)

1 Year free insurance available on Pulsar 150, Pulsar 160, V, Discover and Platina. Other offers available on all Bajaj motorcycles. T & C apply. (Rest of India)

Also avail low interest rate and low down payment offers.

Offer is valid from 1st July to 31st July 2018.

While the offer is said to be valid from 1st July to 31st July 2018. Bajaj reserves the right to change or stop the offer at any time without prior notice which does suggest that the offer might be extended further.