Maruti Suzuki Collaborates With 5 Startups To Accelerate Innovation In The Automotive Industry

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India selected five startups for Proof of Concept (PoC) under its Mobility & Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) program. This new collaboration will help these companies accelerate towards converting their concepts into real-time applications. MAIL is an initiative started by Maruti Suzuki to identify and bring together startups with innovative and cutting-edge solutions, to collaborate and share ideas of innovation in the mobility and automobile space. This initiative will not only help in improving logistics, IoT based safety and monitoring, plug and play solutions but also in bringing all these innovative firms under one roof for an efficient transfer of ideas and innovations.

After going through the entire process of calling for applications, screening and pitch sessions, Maruti Suzuki’s Mobility and Innovation division finally selected five startups: Enmovil, Docketrun, Eyedentify, Xane and SenseGiz, for the first group. These 5 startups presented their solutions at Demo Day, which was organized in New Delhi. After the selection process was complete, all the 5 startups underwent an extensive 3 month-long acceleration program in which they were mentored by various experts from both domestic as well as the international startup ecosystem. Apart from that they also received guidance from domain experts at Maruti Suzuki and later on were given access to most of Maruti Suzuki’s facilities to understand the current scenario of the business and suggest some ideas and solutions.

Here is a list of all the startups that have been selected:

SenseGiz – Enterprise and Industrial IoT products

Xane – Artificial Intelligence

Eyedentify – Automotive IoT

Enmovil – Logistic Analytical Platform Solutions

Docketrun – Artificial Intelligence

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Indian automobile industry is at a crucial juncture. Several disruptions are taking place in the automobile and mobility space. Since inception Maruti Suzuki has strived to offer products and services that are ahead of regulations and match the needs of the evolving Indian customers while retaining the interests of our stakeholders. We are optimistic that partnering with these startups, we will enter into a new era of mobility and automobile solutions. Our aim is to now work along with these startups and enhance the scalability of the solutions. These intelligent solutions will help enhance customer experience, among others.”