Maruti Suzuki Announces Free ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’

Maruti Suzuki has announced the nationwide ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’ for free detailed vehicle check-up across India. The camp will be held from April 10th – 25th, 2018 at its authorized dealer workshops across the country. The ‘Summer Fit Health Check-up Service Camp’ will offer customers an extensive and free inspection of the key functions of their car. The camp is open for all Maruti Suzuki car owners.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spokesperson, speaking about the camp, said that the Company’s approach is to offer hassle free service to customers throughout the year. The spokesperson also added that a summer ready car will indeed lead to a delightful experience for the customers, which has always been the centre of focus at Maruti Suzuki. The camp is aimed to benefit customers and provide necessary care to their cars so that they continue enjoying comfortable ride.

Maruti Suzuki car owners can visit their nearest Maruti Suzuki authorized dealer workshops to avail complimentary vehicle health check and other service related offers.