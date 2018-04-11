Audi ‘Stay Summer Ready’ Campaign Scheduled From 16th To 22nd April, 2018

Audi has announced a limited period Audi Summer Campaign – ‘Stay Summer Ready’ across all authorized Audi India workshops. The campaign will be effective from 16th to 22nd of April 2018 where customer can avail exclusive benefits under the Audi Summer Check-up Camp.

Audi’s Summer Campaign is organized with the sole purpose of easing the financial pressure on the customers along with keeping their Audi in the best condition possible. Audi services done during this period will be based on the 50 point checkup. This guarantees that each and every part of the car is thoroughly checked and serviced, if needed.

nsuring the use of only Audi Genuine Parts in the service, the customers can have complete peace of mind when it comes to the performance and safety of the car. After the service is done the customers can get all the information needed on the value of their car with the on point evaluation. Under this campaign, Audi is providing special offers on almost all the services for a limited period.

Audi ‘Stay Summer Ready’ includes:

Complimentary 50 Point Check Up including General technical, Exterior, Interior, Air-conditioning, Brake and Tyres, Undercarraige, Road test and Post Road test parameters

20% discount on Audi Genuine Accessories

Attractive flat INR 5000 discount offer on extended warranty purchase

Attractive offer on Tyres with unconditional warranty

20% discount on Value Add Services

10% discount on Labour

On spot vehicle evaluation

Information on Audi Cool bag