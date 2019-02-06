All The Segment-First Features Of The Mahindra XUV 300

As a brand new vehicle, the Mahindra XUV 300 packs quite a bit equipment. Some of the features are being offered for the first time in this price bracket and the XUV300 has upped the game for others in the segment. We have driven the car and you may choose to check out a detailed review or watch the video below. Coming back to the features, here’s a list of all those you won’t find in any other car in this segment.

Dual Zone Air Climate Control

Offered on the W8 variant of the XUV 300, the dual zone climate control system has never been seen in cars which belong to this segment (INR 8 – 12 Lakh). This system would enable the driver and passenger to individually set temperature according to their comfort.

Seven Airbags

While dual airbags are offered on the base model of the XUV 300 as standard, the top-spec W8 (O) variant gets as many as seven! The Ford Ecosport, a major competitor of the XUV 300 offers a maximum of six.

Standard 4 Disc Brakes

Keeping passenger safety as their topmost priority, Mahindra has offered disc brakes on all corners as standard. Even the base variant W4 would get disc brakes as standard. Along with the disc brakes, you also get ABS with EBD as standard.

Heated ORVM

A heated ORVM offers better visibility during rains and when the weather gets cold. Even in the very few areas in India which experience snow, this would make sure your mirrors show you what’s behind.

Front Parking Sensors

Where the competition and all others offered sensors which only detected obstacles at the back, the XUV300 comes fitted with parking sensors which also detect what’s ahead. This feature is reserved only for the top end W8(O) variant though.

Front Tyre Position Indicator

The W8(O) variant of the XUV 300 also comes with a front tyre position indicator, which would help navigate this SUV through tight spaces.

This is not the first time Mahindra has upped the game by offering many segment first features in their model line-up. Their recent two launches the Marazzo and the Alturas G4, both have offered some segment-first features as well. Below is our review video, done in Hindi, do have a look to know more about the new offering from Mahindra.