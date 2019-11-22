Mahindra Jeeto Plus Variant Launched; Priced At INR 3.47 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai)

Today, Mahindra introduced a new variant of the popular Jeeto platform – the Jeeto Plus. This mini-truck is powered by an all-new Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine, called the mDura. It is designed to provide extremely refined performance and deliver around 29.1 km/l of fuel efficiency while offering low maintenance costs and the ability to carry varied load options effectively. With almost 30% more mileage, the Jeeto Plus can deliver superior value and fulfil the Mahindra brand promise of bringing prosperity into the lives of its customers by enabling them to increase their earnings and savings.

Initially launched in June 2015, Jeeto is the first-ever product in its category to get a modular range of 8 mini-trucks to cater to the diverse needs of the sub-1-tonne load segment customers. The diesel variant of the Jeeto is available in S, L and X series and caters to the 3 wheeler, micro-truck and mini-truck customers. Since its launch, Jeeto has been a game-changer in last-mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior efficiency to haul goods across different segments. The new Jeeto Plus will also contribute to the success of the Jeeto range and cater to the evolving logistical needs of new businesses. The mini-truck will come with a price tag of INR 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Speaking on the new variant, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai, Badi Kamoyabi’, Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity. This mini-trucks’ stylish looks, car-like comfort and unmatched safety will build on the popularity of the original Jeeto mini-truck. We firmly believe that Jeeto Plus will make its mark in the Indian market with its qualities and competitive price like our products in other segments”.

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the new Jeeto Plus: