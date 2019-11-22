Trending:
Home Mahindra Trucks and Buses Mahindra Jeeto Plus Variant Launched; Priced At INR 3.47 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai)

Mahindra Jeeto Plus Variant Launched; Priced At INR 3.47 Lakh (Ex-Showroom, Mumbai)

Added in: Mahindra Trucks and Buses
Today, Mahindra introduced a new variant of the popular Jeeto platform – the Jeeto Plus. This mini-truck is powered by an all-new Direct Injection (DI) diesel engine, called the mDura. It is designed to provide extremely refined performance and deliver around 29.1 km/l of fuel efficiency while offering low maintenance costs and the ability to carry varied load options effectively. With almost 30% more mileage, the Jeeto Plus can deliver superior value and fulfil the Mahindra brand promise of bringing prosperity into the lives of its customers by enabling them to increase their earnings and savings.

Mahindra Jeeto Plus

Initially launched in June 2015, Jeeto is the first-ever product in its category to get a modular range of 8 mini-trucks to cater to the diverse needs of the sub-1-tonne load segment customers. The diesel variant of the Jeeto is available in S, L and X series and caters to the 3 wheeler, micro-truck and mini-truck customers. Since its launch, Jeeto has been a game-changer in last-mile distribution with its modular range, unmatched versatility and superior efficiency to haul goods across different segments. The new Jeeto Plus will also contribute to the success of the Jeeto range and cater to the evolving logistical needs of new businesses. The mini-truck will come with a price tag of INR 3.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Speaking on the new variant, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Business Head- Small Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “With the launch of Jeeto Plus, Mahindra offers an excellent value proposition for its customers. In line with its brand promise of Badi Gadi, Badi Kamai, Badi Kamoyabi’, Jeeto Plus enables the customers to earn more profitability and prosperity. This mini-trucks’ stylish looks, car-like comfort and unmatched safety will build on the popularity of the original Jeeto mini-truck. We firmly believe that Jeeto Plus will make its mark in the Indian market with its qualities and competitive price like our products in other segments”.

Also Read: Mahindra’s Blazo Truck Range Establish Themselves As India’s Most Fuel Efficient Trucks

Here is a list of all the important specifications of the new Jeeto Plus:

ModelJeeto Plus
Engine Displacement Capacity (cc)625 cc
Engine TypeSingle Cylinder DI Water-cooled
Engine – Number of Cylinder1
Engine – Max Power16 HP
Engine – Max Torque38 Nm
Gear Box4-speed manual
SteeringManual
Tyre SizeR12
Suspension FrontIFS
Suspension RearSemi-trailing arm
Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)10.5L
Gross Vehicle Weight (kg)1445 kg
Payload (kg)715 kg
Wheel Base (mm)2500mm
Cargo box L X W X H (mm)2257 (7.4ft) x 1493 (4.9 ft)x 300 (1ft)
Overall Length (mm)3876 mm
Overall Width (mm)1498 mm
Overall Height (mm)1750 mm
Fuel Efficiency(KM/L)29.1 km/l
Seating capacityDriver + 1
Warranty3 years or 72,000 kms
