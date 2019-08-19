Watch Cricketer Hardik Pandya Take A Lamborghini Huracan Evo For A Spin

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is known to have a passion for fast cars. The sportsman recently added the brand new Mercedes Benz G63 AMG to his garage, which shares space with many other beauties. The cricketer was recently spotted taking the brand new Huracan Evo for a spin on the streets of Mumbai. Have a look at this video which showcases this cricketer commanding this exotic sports car with his brother riding shotgun. This video has been uploaded by a popular paparazzi account and we can not confirm as of now if the Pandya brothers have brought this sports car or considering buying one after taking this test drive.

In a world where most supercar companies are migrating towards turbocharged engines, the Huracan in its latest Evo avatar retains the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine. This rather large motor, apart from delivering an orgasmic exhaust note, is good for 640 hp of peak power and 600 Nm of torque. Just like its track focussed sibling, the Performanté, the Huracan Evo also gets some trick aerodynamic bits, making it a better performer on the track. The car also now gets an advanced dynamic control system, called the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata, or LDVI for short. A new infotainment screen also finds its way in the centre console of this car, which also gets an optional track telemetry package.

Also Read: Italian Design And Japanese Engineering Come Together In India To Create A Lamborghini City

Retailing for a cool INR 3.73 Crore, ex-showroom, Pan-India, the Huracan Evo is indeed a pricey car. With a number of personalisation options available under the Ad Personum program, one can easily take the price a bit higher. It currently sits between the Urus SUV and the Aventador S in the Lamborghini stable, both of which are for sale in our country across the three Lamborghini dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.