KTM 390 Adventure Breaks Cover At The EICMA 2019

A much-awaited motorcycle in India, the KTM 390 Adventure was revealed today at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. Rumoured to be launched in our country on the 6th of December, 2019, the bike will be powered by the same engine which also propels the Duke 390 and the RC 390.

It will feature alloy wheels at both ends, where the front is a 19″ unit while the rear runs a 17-inch. However, it will be wrapped in dual-purpose rubber, which should provide adequate grip on all kinds of surfaces. The KTM Adventure 390 will be manufactured in India and should ask about INR 40,000 – 50,000 more than the Duke 390.

Official Information: The new KTM 390 ADVENTURE has harnessed the attributes and DNA from the popular and highly rated KTM 790 ADVENTURE as well as the development information gleaned from nearly two decades of Dakar Rally success. A breezy, agile, and ideal entry model for riders keen to discover the ‘adventure’ sensation, this motorcycle offers added versatility for touring and light offroading. Using elements of the KTM 390 DUKE as a base, the KTM 390 ADVENTURE offers proximity to the feeling and performance found at the root of the all-conquering KTM 450 RALLY but with crucial A2 license compatibility and current Euro emissions standards as part of the package.

The bike comes fitted with taller USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Those suspension bits add cushion to a trellis frame. The KTM Adventure 390 also comes fitted with an engine guard and a bash plate underneath. The bike gets a 100/90-19 tyre at the front and a 130/80-17 tyre at the rear. The engine powering this KTM is the same unit as the one which propels the Duke 390. A BS-VI-compliant, 373cc, single-cylinder unit, it makes 44hp at 9,000rpm and 37Nm at 7,000rpm. Those figures are identical to the Duke, however, there is still no confirmation if KTM has made any alteration to the gear ratios.

In terms of electronics, it will feature an LCD display for instrumentation which also allows pairing with a smartphone via Bluetooth. The fascia gets a Duke 390-like headlight which comes fitted with LEDs for illumination. Protecting the display and the rider from the oncoming wind is a windscreen which appears to be non-adjustable.

The bike gets a stepped seat which appears to be most comfortable saddle we’ve come to see on any KTM on sale in India, so far. This new KTM will also come fitted with knuckle guards and will be competing against the Royal Enfield Himalayan, the BMW G 310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 upon launch.