Kawasaki Versys-X 300 launched in India for 4.6 Lakh: Video, Tech Specs, Images, Features and Details

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the Versys-X 300 in India. The Versys-X 300 is a compact adventure tourer and belongs to the renowned Versys family of adventure touring machines which are renowned for their dexterity both on and off the road. Kawsaki claims that the Versys-X 300 is built on any-road any-time performance model. While a part of the official release say the above, a note in the specs sheet also states that “while the Versys-X was not designed for off-road use, 19” front and 17” rear spoke wheels give it greater capability on unpaved roads than its larger, street-focused brothers.”

Internationally, the Versys-x 300 is powered by a 296cc parallel twin engine with 40PS of power and 25.7 Nm of torque. Initially, we received a release which mentioned a 250cc engine with no mention of power. Kawasaki India later clarified that it was an error – there is no plan to introduce the Versys-X 250 to India. The Versys-X 300 comes with ABS as standard for the Indian market.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Price

Versys-X 300 is priced at INR 4,60,000 Ex-Showroom Mumbai and Delhi. Chakan Pune plant of India Kawasaki will assemble this motorcycle. The bookings for the Versys-X 300 are open now and the vehicle is available at all Kawasaki dealerships.

Kawasaki Versys X-300 Video

At 300CC, the Versys-X 300 is the smallest-displacement model in the touring category and the only model of its kind. The parallel twin engine is claimed to deliver smooth, torquey, power at low and medium rpm and powerful acceleration at high rpm.

Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors said “The Versys-X 300 will offer a high level of riding excitement and rider confidence in a wide variety of roads. What makes Versys-X 300 versatile is comfortable highway cruising and easy riding in the city.” The versatility is possible mainly because of long travel suspension, wide reach bars and a low seat aid the manoeuvrability of the twin cylinder machine.

A noteworthy heat management technology promotes airflow when riding to help dissipate engine heat. Redirecting the air also helps to keep other parts cooler such as the tank and the frame for further increase in rider’s comfort.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Tech Specs

Engine type

Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin

Compression ratio

10.6:1

Valve system

DOHC, 8 valves

Bore x stroke

62 x 49 mm

Displacement

296 cm³

Fuel system

Fuel injection: Ø 32 mm x 2 with dual throttle valves

Starting System

Electric

Lubrication

Forced lubrication, wet sump

Performance & Transmission

Maximum torque

25.7 Nm {2.6 kgfm} / 10,000 rpm

Maximum power

29.3 kW {40 PS} / 11,500 rpm

Fuel consumption

4.1 l/100 km

CO2 emission

103 g/km

Transmission

6-speed

Clutch

Wet multi-disc, manual

Primary Reduction Ratio

3.087 (71/23)

Gear Ratios 1st

2.714 (38/14)

Gear Ratios 2nd

1.789 (34/19)

Gear Ratios 3rd

1.409 (31/22)

Gear Ratios 4th

1.160 (29/25)

Gear Ratios 5th

1.000 (27/27)

Gear Ratios 6th

0.857 (24/28)

Final drive

Sealed chain

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Image Gallery

