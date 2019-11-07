EICMA 2019: Kawasaki Unveils The New 2020 Z650 Streetfighter

Japanese superbike manufacturer, Kawasaki, recently unveiled the latest version of its middle-weight naked streetfighter – the Z650, at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. This naked bike is fitted with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, Parallel twin-cylinder engine that produces 68 PS of power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 6-speed transmission. The bike will be available in 3 colours: Metallic Spark Black, Candy Lime Green and Pearl Blizzard White.

Just like its predecessor, the superbly balanced Z650 offers excellent performance and styling in a slim, compact middleweight package that features a 650cc engine with strong low-mid range torque in a lightweight chassis. Also, the engine is much more refined now, as it produces cleaner emissions and an increased mid-range torque. The bike also gets a set of new tyres, lighter chassis components and a redesigned tandem-seat that offers increased passenger comfort. The sharp new styling of the bike is highlighted by a new LED headlight and TFT instrumentation, that gives this 2nd generation Z650 an even stronger Sugomi (embodiment or spirit of a predator on a hunt and ready to strike its prey) presence.

Apart from this, Kawasaki, also unveiled its latest Sports Tourer, the 2020 Ninja 1000SX at the EICMA 2019 in Milan, Italy. This Sports touring bike is fitted with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, inline-4-cylinder engine that produces 142 PS of power at 10,000 rpm and 111 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The engine is then paired with a 6-speed transmission and the bike will be available in 3 colours: Metallic Diablo Black, Emerald Blazed Green and Pearl Blizzard White. Talking about the Z series, Kawasaki recently unveiled the Z H2 streetfighter at the Tokyo Motor Show, a couple of weeks ago. This naked streetfighter is fitted with the same 998cc supercharged, four-cylinder engine like that of the Ninja H2. Which means it gives out over 200 PS of maximum power and delivers 137 Nm of peak torque. Interestingly, the Z H2 is just a kilogram heavier than the Ninja H2, with a Kerb weight of 239 kgs.