LIST: Top 5 Best-Selling Four Wheeler Brands Of September 2019

September is the month of joy and celebrations, as the Indian festive season begins and people go out to purchase many new things on this auspicious occasion. However, this isn’t the case with the automobile industry, as this year the sales have steadily decreased and the entire automotive sector in India has faced a drastic downfall. Difficult government policies, high GST rates, increasing fuel prices and many other reasons are to be blamed for the Automotive slowdown this year. Despite these challenges, car manufacturers have provided amazing deals and surprises for customers this festive season. Let’s have a look at the top-5 best-selling 4-wheeler brands last month:

Maruti Suzuki

Like always, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold on to its No. 1 position, as it is one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market and has an attractive product line including cars like the Baleno, Swift, Ciaz, S-Cross and many more. In September 2019, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell just about 1,10,454 units which are slightly lower than how it performed last year.

Sales in September 2019: 1,10,454

Sales in September 2018: 1,51,512

Growth: (-27.1%)

Hyundai

South Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the only other brands after Maruti Suzuki, which has been able to consistently stick to the second spot for a long time. Thanks to its recently launched products like the Venue and Grand i10 NIOS, Hyundai is still one of the most successful brands in the Indian market. Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 40,705 units, which is a 15% decrease in growth when compared to last September’s sales.

Sales in September 2019: 40,705

Sales in September 2018: 47,781

Growth: (-15%)

Mahindra

One of the top Indian brands, Mahindra, has acquired the 3rd position with its popular SUVs and MUVs in the market. Recently, the company also joined hands with Ford to expand its product lineup and reduce manufacturing costs. Mahindra sold over 13,967 units in September 2019, which is a 15% decline when compared to the 19,942 units sold in September last year.

Sales in September 2019: 13,967

Sales in September 2018: 19,942

Growth: (-30%)

Toyota

Toyota is another Japanese car manufacturing brand, which is mostly known for its brand trust and vehicle reliability. Toyota recently made a deal with Suzuki to adopt the Baleno and rename it Glanza. Toyota managed to sell over 10,911 units in September 2019, which is about 18% lower when compared to the previous year’s sales.

Sales in September 2019: 10,911

Sales in September 2018: 12,512

Growth: (-18%)

Honda

Honda is the third Japanese brand in this list and it has managed to make it to the list by replacing Tata Motors from the previous month top-5 list of best-selling car manufacturers in India. Honda managed to sell 14,866 units in September 2018 and 9,301 units in September 2019, which shows a negative growth rate of 37%.