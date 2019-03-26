Jaguar F-Pace 2.0 Petrol Video Review – Pacy, Practical, Classy

The 3-litre diesel variant of the F-Pace, which was the most powerful version of the car was discontinued owing to its high price. Sure, the 4-cylinder 2.0 diesel variant is still there, which is practical and reasonably powerful, but it still isn’t the car you would exactly enjoy to drive. So Jaguar has now launched the new F-Pace with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine to enhance the feel and driving pleasure. To reduce the costs Jaguar is now assembling the F-Pace in India. Here is a short review of the new Petrol variant of the F-Pace:

The 2-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine which produces 250 HP and 365 Nm of torque can propel the car from 0-100 in less than 7 seconds and it provides a top speed of more than 200 kmph. Even though this is not the quickest car in its segment it still has a very sporty and powerful exhaust which delivers a bold and throaty sound. The engine has a redline limit of 6500 rpm. The F-Pace is also equipped with different driving modes such as the Sport mode, Eco mode, Comfort mode and Ice/Snow mode as well. In addition to that, it also has a switchable transmission option. In the (D)rive mode the car changes gear at lower RPMs, while in the (S)port mode the car holds on to the revs for much longer. The transmission in the F-Pace is not as impressive as the BMW X3 and the Audi Q5. In the city or on the highway the transmission doesn’t feel as smooth as its rivals. Although the sport mode will give you positive feedbacks as the car feels snappy and even provides good grip at higher speeds.

The leather-wrapped steering wheel of the F-Pace is very well made and feels perfectly balanced. The steering wheel is also equipped with paddle shifters to change gears manually. The ARAI approved fuel efficiency is 13 kmpl. Compared to its diesel counterpart, the petrol variant of the F-Pace is definitely faster and more powerful along with being more comfortable and sporty. As this SUV is mostly going to be used by families, the ride quality could have been better as its suspension is on the firmer sside. From a practicality and comfort perspective, it might not be the best driver’s car in its segment, but it’s still better than the Audi Q5. In terms of looks, the Jaguar F-Pace is definitely the best looking car in its segment.

Is the Petrol variant if the F-Pace worth its price tag of Rs 73 lakhs (on-road, Mumbai)?

The F-Pace looks good and drives good but it still doesn’t feel the best in its segment as the BMW X3 also provides more features and driving pleasure at a lesser price. But the Jaguar F-Pace still drives good, and the engine packs a punch, even though the transmission could have been better. Overall the F-Pace is the car you could buy if you wanted to feel special and wanted a Jaguar badged practical SUV.