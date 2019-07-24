MG Hector Listed On OLX At Premium Prices After Bookings Shut

Marking the entry of MG Motor in the Indian market, the Hector SUV has been on the road to success ever since its launch. The response of customers has been quite good and overwhelming, with the car sold out for 2019. This has forced MG Motor to temporarily stop the bookings of this new SUV, in order to fulfil the pending orders and deliver the cars in a timely manner. However, there are still a number of customers who want to get this SUV in their garage and would have to wait until the bookings reopen. Taking advantage of this fact, some people can be seen posting ads of this SUV on OLX, demanding a rather huge premium for the car.

One can notice two ads posted on the website, both selling the top of the line Sharp variant powered by the diesel motor. This model is priced at INR 16.88 Lakh, ex-showroom, which would translate to INR 20.5 Lakh on the road in Mumbai. However, the cars on OLX are listed for INR 23 Lakh and INR 23.5 Lakh. The sellers are demanding a premium of nearly INR 3 Lakh for the car considering the fact that showroom would not sell the car temporarily. The car demanding INR 23 Lakh, according to the description is located in Edappally, Kochi and has run 100 km. The other car, advertised for INR 23.5 Lakh has run 0 km and is located at Koothattukulam in Kerala. By the looks of it, it seems both the cars are not registered yet.

The 2-litre diesel engine of the MG Hector has been tuned to generate 170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. It comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard and misses out on an automatic. The price of the diesel-powered Hector ranges from INR 13.18 Lakh to INR 16.88 Lakh. MG also offers a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 143 PS power at a peak torque of 250 Nm and will be available in both manual and automatic transmissions. Prices of the petrol-powered Hector range from INR 12.18 to INR 16.78 Lakh. To know more about this brand new SUV, do check out our in-depth review of the car linked below.