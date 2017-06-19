Home Interesting / Off-beat Meet Mira Erda, First Female Indian Driver To Participate In Euro JK Series
Meet Mira Erda, First Female Indian Driver To Participate In Euro JK Series

Meet Mira Erda, First Female Indian Driver To Participate In Euro JK Series

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 19, 2017

Mira Erda will become the first Indian female driver to compete in one of the highest classes of Formula Racing in the country after signing up for the Euro JK series in the upcoming JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Mira, who began her journey as one of the youngest in national karting, had been competing in LGB Formula 4 till last year. She won the Formula 4 Rookie Champion of the Year during the annual FMSCI awards. By signing up at just 17 for JK Euro, which features the BMW FB02 car, she will be among the youngest Indian drivers to race at this level. Mira will have a packed season as she plans to not only race in the National Championship but also in national rallies and international karting competitions.

Also Read – In Conversation : Gul Panag Talks About Her Formula E Drive Experience And Her Garage

June 19, 2017-Mira-Erda-JK-Tyre-FMSCI-National-Racing-Championship-1-398x600.jpg

Speaking about competing in the upcoming JK Tyre-FMSCI National Racing Championship, Mira said, “Ever since I started racing as a 9-year-old I have been dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 racer. I want to thank JK Tyres and FMSCI for this wonderful opportunity as this is one huge jump forward towards realising my dream.”

Mira has already participated in about 75 races both at the national and the international level.

Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
(0 Comments)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. All the fields are required.

Sign in with Google
Galleries
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews

All-New Yamaha Star Venture - Image Gallery

Modified Chevrolet Cruze Hyper-Wide

Modified Chevrolet Cruze Hyper-Wide - Image Gallery

New 2017 BMW 3 Series GT - Image Gallery

Fiat 500 Kama-Sutra Theme - Image Gallery