Maserati India Hosts Italian Experience For Connoisseurs In Mumbai

Maserati India hosted an Italian themed afternoon of food and wine along with a showcase of traditional craftsmanship for an exclusive set of clientele in the city. The Italian brunch curated under the watchful eyes of Chef Vikas Milhoutra of Rivea, the French-Italian fine dining restaurant at Taj, paired with a wine tasting session with noted Wine connoisseur Sanjay Menon, took place at the exclusive Maserati showroom in Taj Santacruz, Mumbai.

The clientele enjoyed the spectacle of craftmanship with Maserati Ghibli, Maserati Quattroporte-Zegna Edition and Maserati GranTurismo on display along with select Maserati Merchandise. Besides, customers appreciated the culinary delight made by visionary chef Vikas Milhoutra: fast cars and slow food were at the heart of the experience, with a special Maserati Buratta station designed exclusively for the afternoon.

In the course of the event, wine connoisseur Sanjay Menon, who found his name in the Decanter Power List which names 50 most powerful wine persons in the world, shared his passion and knowledge around wines on the menu; which included Riff Pinot Grigio & Castello di Ama Chianti Classico.