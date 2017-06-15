Koenigsegg Regera Sold Out, All 80 Units Accounted For

Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg recently announced that the company has sold all units of the Regera hypercar that it will produce. The company officially confirmed that all 80 units of its first ever hybrid model have been accounted for.

First unveiled in the production form at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, the Koenigsegg Regera featured over 3000 changes as compared to the concept model. The Regera, which tips the scales at 1470 kg (dry), is the largest single vehicle series in the history of the company.

Propelling the Koenigsegg Regera is a 5.0-litre V8 engine that produces 1100 hp and 1250 Nm of torque. This engine is paired to three electric motors that produce a combined power output of 697 hp and 900 Nm of torque. This brings the total power output of the vehicle to 1479 hp and 2000 Nm of torque. Speed of 0-100 kmph takes the Regera 2.8 seconds, while 0-200 kmph comes up in 6.6 seconds and 0-400 kmph takes 20 seconds.

An important highlight of the Regera is the Koenigsegg Direct Drive (KDD), which eliminates the need for the traditional transmission. The Swedish marquee has developed a clutch-slip mechanism that uses the hydraulic coupling to convert torque at medium/high speeds during fast acceleration. This allows the combustion engine to gain revs and power, thereby giving the sensation of a traditional downshift with the associated aural enjoyment, even without the conventional gearbox.

Nonetheless, the company still offer paddle shifts, where the right paddle used to activate the hydraulic coupling’s ‘downshift’ operation and the left paddle is used to enhance the enhance the regenerative braking effect in recharging the battery pack. A few other features of the Regera include wireless charging for mobiles, overhead monitor, WiFi, front and rear view cameras and heated and electrically adjustable seats.