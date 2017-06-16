Michelin India Research and Development Laboratory Inaugurated In Manesar

Alexandre Ziegler, Ambassador of France to India, formally inaugurated Michelin India’s Research and Development Laboratory in Manesar, Haryana. This new facility expands the company’s research and innovation capacity and strengthens its commitment to the mobility industry in the region.

Michelin has over 6,000 employees engaged in research, development and process engineering at Technology Centers in Europe, North America and Asia. The 3800-square-meter materials test laboratory at Manesar provides support to the Michelin Technology Center in Gurgaon. This Technology Center is focused on radial truck and bus tyre R&D and provides technical support to the company’s manufacturing facilities in Chennai, China and Thailand.

During the inauguration, Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler said that their vibrant economic partnership with India is boosted by France’s leading companies such as Michelin which actively contribute to ‘Make in India’ and bring research and development technology expertise here. Along with providing innovative products to India and other emerging markets in the region, this technology center will also help augment skilling, thus contributing to the Indian government’s National Skill Development Mission, a key parameter for global competitiveness for India.

Speaking on the occasion, Philippe Verneuil, President of Michelin Africa, India and Middle East said “Michelin Group is committed to bringing innovation quicker to our markets and better delivering on our customers’ expectations. Establishing a Technology Center supported by a materials testing laboratory is a demonstration of the high level of confidence that Michelin Group has for India and the business growth opportunities in the region. This laboratory will provide impetus to our established innovation capabilities in India and will assist with material research for more robust and fuel efficient truck and bus tires.“