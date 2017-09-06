Hyperloop Officially Coming to India! First Line to Connect Amravati and Vijayawada

We were as astonished as you probably are right now when we first got to know about it. Sure, the government was talking with the concerned officials, but not in our wildest dreams did we think that it would be initiated so quickly. In a shock release that hit our inboxes today, we got to learn that Hyperloop is indeed coming here to the land of anemic 40 kph trains. HTT or Hyperloop Transportation Technologies will launch India’s first Hyperloop connecting Amravati and Vijayawada. HTT has signed a historic Agreement with the Government of the Andhra Pradeshto connect the city centers of the two cities.

The MoU marks the first agreement in India for the new transportation system, and will turn a trip of over one hour into a 5-minute ride. In addition to the transformation it will bring to public transport, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) with funding primarily from private investors is expected to create over 2,500 jobs.

During Phase 1 of the project, HTT will conduct a six-month feasibility study commencing in October. Working with partners in the public and private sector, HTT will analyze the surrounding cityscapes to create the best route between the two cities while identifying all pertinent stakeholders in the region. After conducting the initial six-month feasibility study, Phase 2 of the project will construct and build HTT’s first Hyperloop in India.

The State of Andhra Pradesh is the seventh largest in India with a population of over 50 million people. Connecting these emerging development regions with ultra-high-speed transportation will establish this region as a leader in technological innovation and sustainable development.

The APEDB along with Government of Andhra Pradesh will assist Hyperloop Transportation Technologies Inc. (HTT) with all regulatory requirements and develop and implement hyperloop in Amravati.

“We are extremely delighted to have entered into a MoU with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to bring the HTT Hyperloop to India,” said Mr. Bibop Gresta, Chairman & Co-founder, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies. “In partnering with Andhra Pradesh, HTT will work with local stakeholders to build the regulatory standards necessary for safe and efficient operation.”

Mr. Krishna Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board said, “Major cities of the world has seen declines in livability and transportation has been a major contributor due to congestion, air pollution and accessibility and Andhra Pradesh is shaping the way it approaches transportation in the future. By collaborating with Hyperloop, Amravati is embracing a prototype for the mobility of tomorrow” he added.

Aviruk Chakraborty, advisor to the Economic Development Board, says, “Climate change is an inevitable reality, human race has to embrace technology that will stabilize green house. India has ratified the second commitment period of the Kyoto Protocol that commits countries to contain the emission of greenhouse gases, reaffirming its stand on climate action. The step towards implementing the Hyperloop is India’s commitment to Kyoto Protocol. India is entering into a new era in terms of technology and our goal is to put India on the global map by developing and implementing green technologies, the first Hyperloop in Amravati.”