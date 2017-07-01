HJC Introduces New Iron Man And Spider-Man Graphics To RPHA 70 ST And CS-3 Helmets

Remember how HJC Helmets celebrated its 45th anniversary with the introduction of Star Wars branded motorcycle helmets? Well they’re back with something special. Some of us like subtle helmet designs while others enjoy to sport funky designs, superhero graphics or even the MotoGP replicas of our favourite riders.

HJC has something special in store this season for Marvel fans. Celebrating the latest Marvel superhero movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming, HJC has added Iron Man and Spider-Man graphics to its Marvel motorcycle helmet line-up .

The new Spider-Man graphic are available on HJC’s CS-R3 helmet while the Iron Man paint scheme is available on RPHA 70 ST helmet. The one with Spider-Man graphics gets the trademark Red and Blue paint with spider-net graphics while the Iron Man version comes in the shade of Red and Metallic Gold.

The CS-R3 with Spider-Man graphics will be available for USD 159.99 but the RPHA 70 ST with Iron Man graphics will cost you a hefty USD 609.99. What, you thought you could buy a “Tony Stark” branded product for cheap? The CS-R3 Spider-Man: Homecoming will be available at authorized HJC dealers alongside the movie release on July 7, 2017 and the RPHA 70 Iron Man will follow in the Fall of 2017.

CS-R3 Spider-Man Homecoming – Available in sizes XS-2XL. DOT / ECE $159.99USD

CS-15 Spider-Man Homecoming – Available in sizes XS-2XL. ECE €179.90

RPHA 70 ST Iron Man Homecoming – Available in izes XS-2XL DOT / ECE $609.99USD

RPHA 70 Iron Man Homecoming – Available in sizes 2XS-2XL ECE €649.90

These new helmet designs are not likely to come to India anytime soon so you may have to either order one online or pull a few contacts of the people who might be flying down to India post autumn this year.