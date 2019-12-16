Hyundai Kona Is On Its Way To Create History; Set To Become 1st Indian EV To Reach Mt. Everest Base Camp

Recently, Hyundai Motor India flagged-off ‘Mission – Emission Impossible’. This initiative is Hyundai’s first zero-emission drive with the Made-In-India fully electric SUV – Hyundai Kona. The car will start its journey from Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet and go on to reach the Mt. Everest Base Camp in China. The main highlight of this drive is to create history and become the first and only all-electric SUV from India to have reached the Mt. Everest Base Camp.

The 700 kilometres long drive has already started off from Lhasa to an autonomous region at an altitude of 17,000 feet with the temperature falling to -12 degrees. The drive is being led by Padma Shree Awardee and a renowned mountaineer Mr Ajeet Bajaj. Apart from creating history, Hyundai also aims to prove the ability of electric cars and showcase the Kona EV’s powerful performance and the long-range capability to outperform other EV’s in any weather conditions across extreme locations.

Commenting on this Mission, Mr S.S. Kim, MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai KONA Electric has started the Electric Vehicle Revolution in India by brining-in long-range fully electric SUV. Hyundai always stays ahead of the curve and this feat signifies the unparalleled and unperturbed performance in extreme climatic conditions, reaching the pinnacle of the earth. Hyundai has leapfrogged with this revolutionary product and created a perpetual perception change about the concept of EV’s in India. It’s an extremely proud moment for us as yet again KONA Electric has proved its mettle in the world’s toughest terrains without compromising on its performance. Today, KONA Electric embodies the safest, secure and zero-emission vehicle that can go all terrains”.

Recently, Hyundai also announced a bunch of industry-first initiatives to strengthen infrastructure support for EV’s in India. Let’s have a look at some of them: