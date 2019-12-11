Hyundai Offers Discounts And Benefits Of Up To INR 2 Lakh On Its Range Of Cars

Hyundai India had recently announced that they would be increasing the prices of their entire range from January 2020. However, the brand is now offering huge discounts as a part of its December delight programme, which will go on throughout the month of December but will be limited until stocks last. These discount offers and benefits are available across all Hyundai cars, except for some newly launched models such as the Venue, Kona, Elantra facelift and 2019 i20 Active. Here is a list of all the Hyundai cars and the discounts offered with them:

HYUNDAI SANTRO

The Santro is Hyundai’s tallboy hatchback and also the most affordable car in its lineup, which is why it gets benefits and discounts of up to Rs 55,000. Prices for the Hyundai Santro start from INR 4,29,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI GRAND I10

The Grand i10 is Hyundai’s most popular compact hatchback and it gets discounts and price benefits worth up to Rs 75,000 across all its variants. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 start from INR 5,81,809 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI GRAND I10 NIOS

The Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai’s newly launched product, which is why it just gets benefits of up to Rs 20,000. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS start from INR 4,99,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI ELITE I20

The Elite i20 gets discounts of up to Rs 65,000. Prices for the car start from INR 5,52,693 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI XCENT

The Xcent is Hyundai’s only compact sub-4-metre sedan in India, for now, and will likely be accompanied by the upcoming Aura sedan. The Xcent gets discounts of up to Rs 95,000. Prices for the car start from INR 5,83,398 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI VERNA

The Verna is Hyundai’s best-selling sedan in India and it is about to get an upgrade next year, which is why it is now available with benefits and discounts worth Rs 60,000. Prices for the car start from INR 8,17,867 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI CRETA

The Creta is Hyundai’s most loved SUV in India and is now available with benefits of up to Rs 95,000. Prices for the car start from INR 9,99,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

HYUNDAI TUCSON

The Tucson is Hyundai’s only premium SUV in India and is currently available with a massive discount of Rs 2,00,000. Prices for the SUV start from INR 18,76,656 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).