All New Honda Civic Technical Specifications Officially Revealed

The upcoming 2019 Honda Civic will go on sale in the coming weeks in India. Slotting itself among the likes of the Skoda Octavia, the Toyota Corolla and the Hyundai Elantra, it will be a refreshing change from all things which stand high from the ground. For India, the latest-gen Honda Civic will be offered with a petrol and diesel engine both, propelling a fastback body structure which does look pretty striking. The carmaker has revealed the specifications of the vehicle and upon launch, the 2019 Civic will go on to become one of the most fuel-efficient cars on sale in India.

All New Honda Civic Engine Options

Starting with the engines, the petrol motor is a 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder, SOHC, i-VTEC unit which cranks out 141 PS @ 6,500 rpm and 174 Nm of torque @ 4,300 rpm. Rated for a fuel-efficiency figure of 16.5 km/l, the petrol engine will only be offered with a CVT. On the other hand, the i-DTEC motor displaces 1597 cc and develops 120 PS @ 4,000 rpm with 300 Nm of torque @ 2,000 rpm. This engine will only be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Rated for a fuel-efficiency number of 26.8 km/l, this motor makes the 2019 Civic one of the most frugal cars out there.

Boot space at 430 litres is pretty good for this class. In comparison, for those who would contemplate between this sedan and a compact SUV, the Hyundai Creta offers 400-litres of luggage space. Fuel capacity stands at 47 litres and the 2019 Honda Civic tips the scales at 1300 kilos and 1353 kilos for the petrol and diesel models respectively. 215/50 tyres are wrapped around 17″ alloy wheels, where even the spare wheel is an alloy.

Also Read: Upcoming 2019 Honda Civic Spied Undisguised In Bangalore

In terms of suspension, the car rides on McPherson struts up front and an independent Multi-link setup at the rear. Braking is via ventilated discs on all four corners. The steering is electrically assisted and can turn the car around with a radius of 5.85 metres.

With those looks and for the fact that the Civic will be one of the most fuel-efficient cars out there, Honda has a strong product on its hands. The Civic has great recall too and that should also help the new-generation car to gain popularity. We think it has it covered in terms of looks, with the low, fastback appearance. The only thing Honda will now need to nail is the pricing. We’ll bring you an exhaustive review and updates from the launch event too. Watch this space for more.