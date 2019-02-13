New 2019 Hyundai Creta Review | What Makes it Special?

Hyundai introduced the Creta facelift for the 2018 model year, which carried some changes, making the segment-leading car from Hyundai, even better. In this video, we talk about the changes this facelift brings and also talk about the ones on the 2019 model, to try and find out, what makes the Creta so special. As of now, the Creta happens to be surrounded by some pretty good cars, at both ends of the price range. For instance, the Ford Ecosport presents itself at the lower end of the price bracket whereas the Jeep Compass can be found beyond the price range of this Korean SUV.

While most of the features on the new Creta remain pretty much the same but it does get some new additions. The base E variant now comes with rear parking sensors, seatbelt reminders and a high-speed alert system. For the 2019 model year, the SUV also offers a new top of the line model – SX(O) Executive. Moreover, all variants above the SX trim get LED tail lamps, which look better than your conventional bulbs.

Hyundai Creta Design

The design changes on the facelift were rather subtle. One of the most prominent changes is the new front grille, which looks much bolder than before and now extends till the headlights. The headlight may appear to be the same but the internal elements are now different, however, the projector units stay. Fog lamps offer cornering function and are surrounded by a newly designed LED DRL. Changes on the side profile of the car have been kept at a minimum apart from the new diamond-cut, 17-inch alloy wheels. The wheels are wrapped in 215/60 section, Goodyear Assurance tyres. The rear too remains unchanged and hides a boot space of 400-litres underneath.

Hyundai Creta Interior

The Creta comes with keyless entry and a push start stop button feature right from the mid-SX variant. Once inside, you would realise that the driver may not be sitting as high as in other cars from this segment. The seat happens to be low and the dash is placed upwards, however, that does not affect the visibility while driving. Setting itself apart from the competition is the nicely designed dashboard which gives this SUV a premium vibe, and comes loaded with features. The driver seat is powered, with perforated leather seats offering great comfort. However, features like telescopic adjust for the steering and lumbar support are missed. Other features offered inside the cabin include an electric sunroof, wireless charging pad, automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and some more. Space at the rear is sufficient and the rear passengers get an AC vent for themselves. Keeping the occupants safe are as many as 6 airbags.

Hyundai Creta Engine and Performance

For our review, we drove the 1.6-litre diesel engine equipped Creta. The most powerful offering of them all, the oil burner generates 126 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Power may be abundant, but the Creta does not feel a car that likes to be driven hard. The engine does get a bit noisy, especially in the higher rev range. Mated with a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed automatic gearbox is also on offer. The transmission is quite good and is fun to use, however, the suspension and steering of this car are setups in such a manner that one can not obtain the most out of this engine. The soft suspension and not so hard brakes make this car an ideal candidate for sedate drivers. That said, the Creta does offer itself as a complete practical package.

The Creta happens to be one of the most expensive cars offered in this segment, but customers have been paying that extra price for this premium product. The base variant of the Creta diesel starts at INR 9 Lakh but the top of the line SX(O) automatic crosses the INR 15 Lakh barrier. This goes to prove, that we do not mind to pay for a product that comes loaded with features, does the point A to point B job and offers great value. The Creta does all of that, and perhaps a bit more, standing proudly as a message to other carmakers. Do watch our video review on this car linked below.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Detailed Review – All Your Questions Answered

Hyundai Creta specifications