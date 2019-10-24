Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill Granted Bail In 2019 Jodhpur Rally Accident Case

Ace rally driver and Arjuna Awardee, Gaurav Gill, was recently booked under Section 304A of IPC by the investigating agency for the unfortunate accident that happened during the Rally of Jodhpur in September 2019. This is why Gill had to appear before the Court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Siwana, Jodhpur, where the court granted him bail on the pending trial after considering the entirety of facts and circumstances under which the incident occurred.

The 3-time Asia-Pacific Rally Champion has been fully cooperative to all the concerned authorities since the beginning of this investigation. In compliance with the Indian law and judicial procedures, he has even presented himself before the Court on Saturday, October 19 2019, as required by the police and on the evaluation of the facts and thorough investigation, the police have found that it is clearly a case of an accident and does not come under Section 304 of IPC. It has also been clarified that the investigating agency didn’t call upon Mr Gill to make an in-person appearance before them until the 9th of October, 2019. Thus, putting to rest all the speculations regarding him escaping the investigation process. Gaurav Gill is deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident and he continues to pray for the family involved in the accident. As a true sportsman, the Arjuna Awardee car rally driver, Gaurav Gill is set to come back prepared in the next round of the Indian National Rally Championship, which is scheduled to take place from the 1st to 3rd of November in Kochi.

Before the Rally of Jodhpur, Gaurav Gill was in Turkey, as he had taken part in the Rally of Turkey 2019. However, he was forced out of the Rally Of Turkey after a transmission failure ended his run in the last stage of the rally. The 37-year-old showed an impressive pace throughout the four-day rally competition with multiple podium finishes in 16 of 17 Special Stages, while driving the all-new JK Racing Ford Fiesta R5 Mk2 developed by M-Sport. This rally was Gill’s first WRC2 race of this season after his debut last year, which means Gaurav Gill had returned to the series as a registered participant this time, making him eligible to earn points for the championship title. Stay tuned for more updates about this case!