2020 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI Launched At INR 67,490; Promises 13% Better Fuel Efficiency

Honda Two-wheelers India has launched the 2020 Honda Activa 125 BS-VI, months before the new norms get implemented in the country. The scooter now gets fuel injection among many more features and will be available in three variants – Deluxe, Alloy and Standard. Prices for the Standard variant start at INR 67,490 (Ex-showroom, Delhi). In terms of features, where the other two get LED headlights, the Standard variant gets a halogen bulb, an analogue console (the other two get a semi-digital instrument console), the side-stand engine cut off feature here is optional, wheels are made of sheet metal and the front brake is a drum-type. The Deluxe and Alloy variants are priced at INR 74,490 and INR 70,990 respectively (Ex-showroom Delhi).

All three variants of the 2020 Honda Activa 125 feature a ‘silent start’ system, where a conventional starter motor is replaced by the AC generator which also charges the battery. It works in a way where it utilises decompression with slightly opened exhaust valves at the beginning of the compression stroke, followed by the ‘Swing back’ feature which rotates the engine in a slightly opposite direction, allowing the piston to make a running start. The Activa 125 (Deluxe) also features an idling stop system which switches off the engine during brief halts and restarts the motor when the rider twists the throttle.

The adoption of fuel injection, reduction in friction between components and other enhancements have resulted in a mileage figure which is now 13% better than the carburetted example. In terms of utility, the 2020 Activa 125 gets 18-litre storage space under the seat and a front glove box for smaller items. A dual-function switch unlocks the seat and also opens the external fuel lid, adding to the convenience.

The scooter now features a Digi-analogue instrument cluster (On deluxe and Alloy variants only) which displays three real-time parameters – Distance to empty, Average fuel efficiency and real-time fuel efficiency. There are readings for an odometer, clock, an ECO indicator, service due indicator and an on-board malfunction light.

The fuel-injected, 124cc engine now makes 8.3 Bhp @ 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm at 5,000 rpm and can be brought to life using either a push button or the kick starter. Tipping the scales at 111 kilos, the scooter gets a 5.3-litre fuel tank, 90/90 – 12 Front and 90/100 – 10 rear tyres (both tubeless), telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear spring, a 190mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum (paired with CBS). Honda is offering a 6-year warranty (3-year standard + 3 years extended) and the Activa 125 is now available in four colours – Rebel Red Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic, Heavy Grey Metallic and Pearl Precious White.