The automobile comes in various shapes and sizes. It can often become confusing as to what family a particular car belongs to. So if you have a question like, ‘What Are The Types Of Cars?‘, then here is a list including all the types of cars available in the global market and can be found running on the wide open roads.

Hatchback

Hatchbacks are small city cars which have a small, vertically-opening hatch at the rear for luggage storage. Most of the times, hatchbacks use a front wheel drive format but there often are a few exceptions to that rule, like the BMW 1-series which sent power to the rear wheels.

The Volkswagen Polo Hatchback

Hatchback Cars:

Maruti WagonR

Hyundai i20

Mercedes A-Class

Sedan

Sedans are cars which have a separate passenger and boot compartment. Generally, a bit larger than your hatchbacks, these cars can carry families and offer more space for their luggage. Sedans can be as small as the Maruti Ciaz and as large as the Mercedes S-Class.

The Volkswagen Passat Sedan

Sedan Cars:

Honda City

Toyota Corolla

BMW 5-Series

Compact Sedan

The Indian tax system offers a great tax benefit for cars measuring less than 4-metres in length. This lead to the creation of the compact sedan segment. Usually, based on a hatchback, these cars offer the practicality of a boot while measuring less than 4-meters in length.

The Volkswagen Ameo Compact sedan

Compact Sedan Cars:

Honda Amaze

Maruti Dzire

Hyundai Xcent

Coupé

Coupe’s used to be cars with two doors and a sloping roofline. Most of these cars have a powerful engine and are quite sporty to drive. The sloping roofline, adds a characteristic sportiness to the design of these cars.

The Ford Mustang Coupé

Coupé Cars:

Mercedes Benz AMG GT

BMW M2

Audi TT

4-Door Coupé

As the name suggests, a 4-door coupé is a coupé with 4-doors. A distinctive sloping roofline adds a very sporty characteristic to these cars while the added practicality of 4 doors is always welcome.

The Mercedes Benz CLS 4-door Coupé

4-Door Coupé Cars:

Mercedes Benz CLS

Audi A7

BMW 6-Series GranCoupé

Station Wagon

Based on sedans, the station wagons are, for a lack of better words, a combination of a sedan and a hatchback. The extra space in the boot can be used for multiple applications, making them very practical machines.

The Volvo V90 Cross Country Station Wagon

Station Wagon Cars:

Tata Indigo Marina

Mercedes Benz E-Class All-Terrain

Audi RS6

Crossover Hatchback

The Crossovers cars are vehicles which appear to be off-road ready but unlike SUVs, they do not come with a body on frame design but use a monocoque structure instead. They generally come with a higher ground clearance than their hatchback counterparts.

The Volvo v40 Crossover Hatchback

Crossover Hatchback Cars:

Volvo V40 Cross Country

Tata Tiago NRG

Ford Freestyle

Convertible

Offering a topless experience, convertibles too, come in all shapes and body styles. Equipped with either a soft, cloth top or a hard metal top, these vehicles can be converted in a matter of seconds, for a much more enjoyable drive.

The Audi A3 Cabriolet convertible

Convertible Cars:

Range Rover Evoque Convertible

Mini Cooper Convertible

Ferrari 488 spider

MPV

As the name suggests, MPVs or multi-purpose vehicles can serve a number of applications. Offering loads of space and a number of practical features, MPVs can be used for ferrying people, ferrying goods, camping and much more.

The Kia Grand Carnival MPV

MPV Cars:

Maruti Ertiga

Honda BR-V

Toyota Innova Crysta

SUV

SUVs or Sport Utility Vehicles are rugged vehicled which are generally built upon a body-on-frame design, but modern SUVs are creating an exception to that rule. These vehicles often come with sophisticated 4-wheel drive systems to tackle off-road obstacles. They can be as small as the Jeep Compass and as large and lavish the Land Rover Range Rover.

The Range Rover Velar SUV

SUV Cars:

Mahindra Thar

Jeep Wrangler

Land Rover Discovery

Crossover SUV

These cars may look like SUVs but are generally based on hatchbacks. With their ever-growing popularity in India, these cars offer the looks of an SUV with the maintenance and driving costs of a sedan.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Crossover SUV

Crossover SUV Cars:

Nissan Kicks

Renault Captur

Hyundai Creta

Coupé SUV

Unlike most SUVs which are made to conquer off-road trails, coupé SUVs offer a much more thrilling driving experience on the road. Many of these cars also come with a race track mode. These SUVs go fast and look very sporty due to their charecteristic sloping roof line.

The BMW X6M Coupé SUV

Coupé SUV Cars:

Mercedes Benz GLE Coupé

Audi Q8

BMW X4

Compact SUV

The smallest of all, compact SUVs, just like the crossover SUVs, offer an aggressive body style of a proper SUV. Generally, front wheel driven, these SUVs measure less than 4-metres in length.

The Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV

Compact SUV Cars:

Tata Nexon

Ford EcoSport

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Pick-up Truck

Versatile and quite durable, pick up trucks are not only used for commercial purposes but also now seen as a vehicle of choice for families who are looking for an adventure every now and then.

The Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Pick-up Truck

Pick-up Trucks: