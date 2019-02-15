Types of Cars
The automobile comes in various shapes and sizes. It can often become confusing as to what family a particular car belongs to. So if you have a question like, ‘What Are The Types Of Cars?‘, then here is a list including all the types of cars available in the global market and can be found running on the wide open roads.
Hatchback
Hatchbacks are small city cars which have a small, vertically-opening hatch at the rear for luggage storage. Most of the times, hatchbacks use a front wheel drive format but there often are a few exceptions to that rule, like the BMW 1-series which sent power to the rear wheels.
Hatchback Cars:
- Maruti WagonR
- Hyundai i20
- Mercedes A-Class
Sedan
Sedans are cars which have a separate passenger and boot compartment. Generally, a bit larger than your hatchbacks, these cars can carry families and offer more space for their luggage. Sedans can be as small as the Maruti Ciaz and as large as the Mercedes S-Class.
Sedan Cars:
- Honda City
- Toyota Corolla
- BMW 5-Series
Compact Sedan
The Indian tax system offers a great tax benefit for cars measuring less than 4-metres in length. This lead to the creation of the compact sedan segment. Usually, based on a hatchback, these cars offer the practicality of a boot while measuring less than 4-meters in length.
Compact Sedan Cars:
- Honda Amaze
- Maruti Dzire
- Hyundai Xcent
Coupé
Coupe’s used to be cars with two doors and a sloping roofline. Most of these cars have a powerful engine and are quite sporty to drive. The sloping roofline, adds a characteristic sportiness to the design of these cars.
Coupé Cars:
- Mercedes Benz AMG GT
- BMW M2
- Audi TT
4-Door Coupé
As the name suggests, a 4-door coupé is a coupé with 4-doors. A distinctive sloping roofline adds a very sporty characteristic to these cars while the added practicality of 4 doors is always welcome.
4-Door Coupé Cars:
- Mercedes Benz CLS
- Audi A7
- BMW 6-Series GranCoupé
Station Wagon
Based on sedans, the station wagons are, for a lack of better words, a combination of a sedan and a hatchback. The extra space in the boot can be used for multiple applications, making them very practical machines.
Station Wagon Cars:
- Tata Indigo Marina
- Mercedes Benz E-Class All-Terrain
- Audi RS6
Crossover Hatchback
The Crossovers cars are vehicles which appear to be off-road ready but unlike SUVs, they do not come with a body on frame design but use a monocoque structure instead. They generally come with a higher ground clearance than their hatchback counterparts.
Crossover Hatchback Cars:
- Volvo V40 Cross Country
- Tata Tiago NRG
- Ford Freestyle
Convertible
Offering a topless experience, convertibles too, come in all shapes and body styles. Equipped with either a soft, cloth top or a hard metal top, these vehicles can be converted in a matter of seconds, for a much more enjoyable drive.
Convertible Cars:
- Range Rover Evoque Convertible
- Mini Cooper Convertible
- Ferrari 488 spider
MPV
As the name suggests, MPVs or multi-purpose vehicles can serve a number of applications. Offering loads of space and a number of practical features, MPVs can be used for ferrying people, ferrying goods, camping and much more.
MPV Cars:
- Maruti Ertiga
- Honda BR-V
- Toyota Innova Crysta
SUV
SUVs or Sport Utility Vehicles are rugged vehicled which are generally built upon a body-on-frame design, but modern SUVs are creating an exception to that rule. These vehicles often come with sophisticated 4-wheel drive systems to tackle off-road obstacles. They can be as small as the Jeep Compass and as large and lavish the Land Rover Range Rover.
SUV Cars:
- Mahindra Thar
- Jeep Wrangler
- Land Rover Discovery
Crossover SUV
These cars may look like SUVs but are generally based on hatchbacks. With their ever-growing popularity in India, these cars offer the looks of an SUV with the maintenance and driving costs of a sedan.
Crossover SUV Cars:
- Nissan Kicks
- Renault Captur
- Hyundai Creta
Coupé SUV
Unlike most SUVs which are made to conquer off-road trails, coupé SUVs offer a much more thrilling driving experience on the road. Many of these cars also come with a race track mode. These SUVs go fast and look very sporty due to their charecteristic sloping roof line.
Coupé SUV Cars:
- Mercedes Benz GLE Coupé
- Audi Q8
- BMW X4
Compact SUV
The smallest of all, compact SUVs, just like the crossover SUVs, offer an aggressive body style of a proper SUV. Generally, front wheel driven, these SUVs measure less than 4-metres in length.
Compact SUV Cars:
- Tata Nexon
- Ford EcoSport
- Maruti Vitara Brezza
Pick-up Truck
Versatile and quite durable, pick up trucks are not only used for commercial purposes but also now seen as a vehicle of choice for families who are looking for an adventure every now and then.
Pick-up Trucks:
- Isuzu D-Max
- Tata Xenon
- Ford Raptor