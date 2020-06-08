Tucson Facelift, Hyundai’s First Launch After Lockdown: What Will It Offer?

With the extensive lockdown gradually being eased, automotive manufacturers will be lining up their big-ticket launches for the next few weeks. So one can expect to see new arrivals in the markets in the upcoming days. Among these is the Hyundai Tucson facelift which will be launched in a few days time.

The Hyundai Tucson facelift made its maiden appearance at the AutoExpo 2020 held earlier this year at Greater Noida. While originally the SUV was supposed to be launched somewhere around the month of April but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed across the country, the launch plans were put on hold.

However, now with several restrictions being uplifted, it gives makers an opportunity to launch their pending products in the pipeline. In this article, we shall focus on what will be different in the latest iteration of Tucson and what it brings to the table since the launch is very likely in a few days’ time.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

The premium SUV lineup will come in two trims – GL Option and GLS – and petrol and diesel engine options. Both powertrains will meet the mandated BS6 emission norms. Taking a closer look at what lies under the hood, the Tucson facelift will come equipped with a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine as well as a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine. While the petrol engine churns out figures of 150 bhp and 192 Nm of peak torque, the diesel unit generates a maximum power of 182bhp against 400Nm of peak torque. Both engines will come with torque-converter automatic gearboxes as standard, though the petrol version will come with the older model’s 6-speed unit while the diesel will get an all-new 8-speed unit. While the entry-level GL Option trim comes with a 2WD (two-wheel-drive) system, the AWD (all-wheel-drive) is reserved for the top-end GLS variant.

Exterior Design

As far as the exterior design is concerned, the facelifted Hyundai Tucson will retain the silhouette of the outgoing BS4 but with some design tweaks. It will feature an updated cascading grille, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, new front and rear bumpers, and LED light fittings. On the sides, it will be flanked by radial alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, and indicator-mounted ORVMs. Other changes include new fog lamp assembly, new tail light cluster and new reflectors on the tailgate.

Interior Updates & Features

Inside the cabin as well, one can notice significant updates. The most noticeable update being the new dashboard design, replete with a free-standing 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Hyundai’s Blue Link connected-car features. The Tucson will also come with Hyundai iblue and Voice Recognition. With BlueLink, Hyundai will offer many convenient features that would improve Safety, Security, Geographic Information Services, Vehicle Management Relationship Management, Artificial Intelligence, Alert Services and Location-Based Services in the car. Similar technologies are being offered in most modern Hyundai models across the range.

The updated model also gets a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, a 360-degree camera, USB charging points for second row , updated instrument console, an 8-way electrically adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, dual zone auto climate control with rear AC vents and more. The facelift also sees the addition of a wireless phone charging system and a panoramic sunroof.

Also READ: Confused Between Buying A Petrol Or A Diesel Car, Let Us Find Out Which One Suits You

Safety On Offer

When it comes to safety, Hyundai claims the Tucson is designed with keeping in mind their ‘Safe Drive Philosophy’. In addition to the active safety features, 70% of the construction of the new Tucson is built from high Strength Steel (AHSS + HSS). It will offer 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill assist control, hill descent control, brake assist and more. Other safety features included in the list are ABS with EBD as standard across models, lane-keeping assist, collision avoidance assist, adaptive cruise control, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor.

Expected Price

Hyundai has already commenced the bookings of the Tucson facelift with a booking amount of Rs 25,000. The 2019 Hyundai Tucson BS4 model was priced between Rs 18.7 lakh to Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). But with the new model featuring new technology in addition to more expensive BS6 compliant engines, prices of the Tucson are expected to increase. The new 2020 Tucson facelift is expected to be priced from Rs 19.5 lakh to Rs 27.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Upon launch, the Tucson will directly rival the Jeep Compass but it will also compete against the higher variants of the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector.