BattRE GPSie: What’s New On Offer In This Newly Launched E-Scooter?

In the world of electric mobility, e-scooters are the most prominent, at least in India. With a plethora of e-scooters on offer currently in the market, manufacturers too are making efforts to up the value for money quotient in order to attract customers towards them.

One such prominent case is the new GPSie from the makers of electric mobility manufacturer BattRE. BattRE GpSie(on the site listed as ‘Gps:ie’) electric scooter has been launched in India at ₹65,000 (ex-showroom). In case you didn’t know, BattRE Electric is an Indian startup in the electric mobility space and has electric cycles as well as electric scooters like Lo:EV and IOT in its line-up.

Before going to the differentiating element we would like you to tell about the key elements of this scooter. BattRE Electric Mobility has partnered with Aeris Communications, a California based tech company,which also has an office in Delhi-NCR. The highlight of their new product is a plethora of internet-connected features that will enhance the overall ownership experience for the customers.

Highlights of the e-scooter

It’s a sim card based smart technology in which you can simply get connected with the scooter through the smartphone application. The GPSie’s party piece is its connected features which include GPS tracking, geo-fencing, secure park and remote immobilisation, device management, trip reports, and driver behaviour reports. The list doesn’t end there though, you also get additional features such as device status alert, crash alert and speeding alert.

The electric scooter packs a host of other features. This includes LED headlamps, digital odometer, keyless ignition, USB charger, regenerative braking, 10-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, 220mm disc brakes and EBS. It also gets a first-in-class reverse mode.

Powertrain

Powering the Gps:ie is a 48V LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery paired with a brushless 250 Watt BLDC hub motor. This configuration offers a maximum riding range of 65 km per charge and the battery can be fully charged in just 2.5 hours. However, speed is one aspect where the GPS:ie will disappoint you as it is a slow-speed scooter with a top-speed of only 25 kmph. BattRE Gps:ie’s equipment list includes hydraulic fork with adjustable hydraulic coilover while braking duties are tended to by 220 mm disc brake on either ends and EBS (electronic braking system). The manufacturer has claimed that the battery has a life of 2,000 charging cycles and can last 7 years depending on use.

Available in 3 colour options – Red, White and Blue, the BattRE GPSie can be purchased via Amazon. The electric scooter is also available at over 50 BattRE Electric Mobility dealerships present in several states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Ownership/Renting Schemes

Customers can purchase the new GPSie electric scooter at any of these dealerships. BattRE also leases the GPSie electric scooter online at Amazon India e-commerce platform on a yearly basis. The retail price of the BattRE GPSie includes the 1st year subscription, after which customers have to pay Rs 1,200 annually. However, it is not to be confused with a shared mobility platform like Ola or Uber but more of a rented cycle service. It will be competing against other affordable e-scooters such as Hero electric scooters as well as Okinawa scooters.