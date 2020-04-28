The Yamaha Bolt Cruiser- An Alternative To Our Love For Harleys?

The 2020 Yamaha Bolt cruiser motorcycle has been revealed by the brand. While the motorcycle will go on sale in June in international markets, it isn’t coming here, yet. Now, whenever we think of cruisers, it’s difficult to switch our thoughts past Harleys. And we love them so much, the brand is a top-seller in India among all others premium bikemakers. Here’s a little detour for that affection:

Styling

The Yamaha Bolt or Star Bolt is the US name for a cruiser motorcycle introduced in 2013. The new (2020) Yamaha Bolt carries forward the same bobber-style retro-theme from its predecessors. Yamaha has fitted the Bolt with minimal bodywork on the double-cradle frame. It gets a 13-litre, tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a cropped rear fender and petite side panels that keep the design looking simple and neat. With a pulled-back handlebar and slightly forward set footpegs, the Bolt aims to offer a laid back riding position. Furthermore, the circular LED tail lamp mounted on the rear fender as well as the round headlamp and turn signals add the right amount of retro to the Bolt’s appeal.

While there is nothing extravagant about the design, the looks are precise and proportionate and give the motorcycle a ‘no-nonsense’ attitude. Also, the Bolt is very well supported by the aftermarket industry and has proven to be a very customizable platform, lending itself well to the bobber, chopper, rat, and scrambler styles among others.

Engine

Powering the Yamaha Bolt cruiser is a 942cc, V-twin, four-valve engine that is air-cooled and fuel-injected. This engine produces 53 bhp of power at 5500rpm and 80 Nm of torque at 3000rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. This engine is a proven performer and fulfils all the promises it makes. Considering its closest rival in the Harley range, the Iron 883 produces roughly 50 bhp of power and 70 Nm of torque. A big thumbs up! The claimed mileage of the cruiser stands at 20 kmpl, same as that of the Iron 883, although the former has a larger engine.

Ergonomics

The Yamaha Bolt cruiser offers a low seat height of just 690mm, giving the riders a comfortable and relaxed riding position. The 252kg kerb weight is hefty but par-for-course in this segment, and the extremely accessible seat height should make things manageable.

Price

Yamaha retails the Bolt cruiser in two variants- Standard and ‘R’. The 2020 Yamaha Bolt is priced at 979,000 yen (approx. Rs 6.94 lakh) for the ‘Standard’ variant and 1,025,200 yen (approx.Rs 7.27 lakh) for the top-spec ‘R’ variant. In comparison, the Iron 883 is retailed in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.33 lakh after it gets assembled here.