Renders : Mahindra TUV300 modifications that make it look cooler

Many of you haven’t warmed up to the Mahindra TUV300‘s boxy appearance. Well Team-BHP member iamahunter attempts to makes things better. His digitally refurbished TUV300 is called the TUVReMapped, and adds a few embellishments that do real justice to the “Tough” bit.

The front grille is from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, not that the original one isn’t, but this is exactly similar to the big Jeep’s, albeit tweaked a bit to fit the space. The shape of the headlamps haven’t been changed, but are now filled with projector headlamps stolen from an Audi Q7, as well as new LED daytime running lamps which have been placed appropriately.

The bumper is again a cut and sewn up version of the Grand Cherokee’s, with round fog lamps and the Jeep’s trapezoidal air dam. Above the grille, there’s Mahindra lettering, Range Rover style. Beefy, full body cladding ups the toughness quotient, while the stock wheels have been digitally repainted to gunmetal grey. The paint-job can be vaguely described as “chocolate chrome” and is a little garish for our tastes.

Another member, kalleo4, on the same forum keep things more subtle, and we think this one just works. All the pillars have been blacked out, including the much hyped “leaning C-pillar”, while the roof, mirror caps and the spare wheel cover have been done up in dull silver. This dual tone treatment is complimented by blacked out alloy wheels. In another render (below), he shows that just blacking out all the pillars work too.

The Mahindra TUV300 is a 7-seater compact SUV powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk80 diesel engine, good for 84bhp and 230Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is rated at 18.49 kmpl (ARAI), while prices start from INR 6.9 lakh. Read our exhaustive review of the Mahindra TUV300 here.

Source: Team-BHP