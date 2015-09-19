Renders : Mahindra TUV300 modifications that make it look cooler

Many of you haven’t warmed up to the Mahindra TUV300‘s boxy appearance. Well Team-BHP member iamahunter attempts to makes things better. His digitally refurbished TUV300 is called the TUVReMapped, and adds a few embellishments that do real justice to the “Tough” bit.
The front grille is from the Jeep Grand Cherokee, not that the original one isn’t, but this is exactly similar to the big Jeep’s, albeit tweaked a bit to fit the space. The shape of the headlamps haven’t been changed, but are now filled with projector headlamps stolen from an Audi Q7, as well as new LED daytime running lamps which have been placed appropriately.
The bumper is again a cut and sewn up version of the Grand Cherokee’s, with round fog lamps and the Jeep’s trapezoidal air dam. Above the grille, there’s Mahindra lettering, Range Rover style. Beefy, full body cladding ups the toughness quotient, while the stock wheels have been digitally repainted to gunmetal grey. The paint-job can be vaguely described as “chocolate chrome” and is a little garish for our tastes.
Another member, kalleo4, on the same forum keep things more subtle, and we think this one just works. All the pillars have been blacked out, including the much hyped “leaning C-pillar”, while the roof, mirror caps and the spare wheel cover have been done up in dull silver. This dual tone treatment is complimented by blacked out alloy wheels. In another render (below), he shows that just blacking out all the pillars work too.
The Mahindra TUV300 is a 7-seater compact SUV powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk80 diesel engine, good for 84bhp and 230Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is rated at 18.49 kmpl (ARAI), while prices start from INR 6.9 lakh. Read our exhaustive review of the Mahindra TUV300 here.
Source: Team-BHP
Comments
Raj says
This guy “iamahunter”, should be given a job by mahindra after firing the current design team.
jagrut jain says
Nice sporty car
Steeve says
Suddenly after looking at this outstanding work by 'Iamhunter', I have started to reconsider this car.
This guy has done what mahindra designers couldn't do in months of work. The demand for this car will quadruple if it is relaunched or facelifted with this look.
Raja Mama Suman says
Not sure what the Mahindra design team does at work. Why would they make something so disproportionate and ugly after years of working on this project? 'Tank-inspired', my foot!
Karthick says
I booked TUV 300 Black yesterday and I like this Plastic bumper. Can I option to buy this ? If yes Price and contact details Please.
manoj says
look like my dream car
sagar says
what is the price of this modifide care
its very very nice
sagar says
very nice car i have intrest to modify if you give me price
Vijay Mane says
I liked front look will you please suggest whether I will get chance to have it. Its awesome design mahindra vehicles are awesome after Modification . Why you cannot add some design the kept in above picture for all .Some inbuilt Top roof lamps with less cost. Your sale will be double if you add some features like this with less cost.
Abdul Wahid says
when it will come in the market modifide car
its very very nice.
Yugam says
WOW……..what a modification he has done……………I love this after seen this..
Lampung says
How do i book the modified ” chocolate chrome” tuv 300 ? How much costlier than the usual model ? Kindly let me know . I am interested to buy the ,modified ones.
Santosh hasepatil says
Great design …grill , choc colour ,etc
How do i get the modified ” chocolate chrome” tuv 300 ? How much modification cost ? Kindly let me know . I am interested to buy tuv 300 and get it modified
Amit Rana says
Sir .,would like to buy it if u can tell me cost of all modifications .Kindly reply at the earliest .
Shrey jain says
wonderfull work!!!
Can u tell m the prize of this particular customized model
mukherjee says
Can any one share information how to customize interior / seats of TUV 300. I want to customize seats of TUV
Baazigar says
Bhai ya kit milegi or kitne rs m milegi
philip says
Price Please
Aditya Nadkarni says
Hi Philip, the modification is a digital render. For more details, you can contact the source mentioned at the end of the article.