Paper Fight: Maruti Suzuki XL6 VS Rivals

A few days back, Maruti Suzuki launched a new premium 6-seater MPV, called the XL6. The car will go up against the Mahindra Marazzo, Honda BR-V and the Renault Lodgy. This 6-seater premium MPV will only be available with a petrol engine, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 – base variant start from INR 9,79,689 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 11,46,189 (ex-showroom, India) for the top variant. Let’s have a look at how the Maruti Suzuki XL6 competes against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

The XL6 is the smallest in length and weight, while the Marazzo turns out to be the biggest in the segment, as it is the longest, widest and tallest among them all. However, being the smallest in the segment has its own benefits, as the XL6 gets a kerb weight of 1,180 kgs, making it the lightest in this segment. The BR-V outperforms its competition with its huge boot space capacity and high ground clearance. On the other hand, the large fuel tank capacity of the Renault Lodgy turns out to be it’s only plus point in this comparison.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Honda BR-V Mahindra Marazzo Renault Lodgy Length (mm) 4445 4456 4585 4498 Width (mm) 1775 1735 1866 1751 Height (mm) 1700 1666 1774 1709 Wheelbase (mm) 2740 2662 2760 2810 Ground Clearance (mm) 185 201 200 174 Boot Space (litres) 209 223 190 207 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 45 42 45 50 Kerb Weight (kgs) 1180 1238 1680 1354

Features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with all the latest features and goes head-to-head with its competition, however, the BR-V is not far behind, as Honda had equipped it with all the necessary technology long time back. The Lodgy and Marazzo are also close competitors, but they are not able to provide all the latest features at affordable prices in the lower variants.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Honda BR-V Mahindra Marazzo Renault Lodgy Headlamps LED Headlamps with DRLs Projector headlamps with LED position lamps Halogen Projectors with DRLs Halogen Auto headlamp function Yes No No No Cruise Control Yes No Yes Yes Steering Mounted Controls Yes Yes Yes Yes Tilt Steering Yes Yes Yes Yes Infotainment 17.8 cm touchscreen 17.7 cm touchscreen 18 cm touchscreen 18 cm touchscreen Multi-info display Yes Yes Yes Yes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Yes No Yes No Keyless Entry Yes Yes Remote Remote Push Button Start Yes Yes No No Electrically Adjustable And Foldable ORVMs Yes Yes Yes Adjustable Only Upholstery Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette Fabric Automatic Climate Control Yes Yes Yes No

Safety

The XL6 is equipped with all the latest safety features required. On the other hand, Marazzo too is one of the safest options for scoring four stars in the Global NCAP tests and is the only vehicle here with disc brakes on all four wheels. As the Lodgy and BR-V have been in the market for a long time, they need to be upgraded to meet the new BS6 safety norms coming up next year.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Honda BR-V Mahindra Marazzo Renault Lodgy Airbags 2 2 2 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes Yes Rear Parking Sensors Yes Yes Yes Yes Rearview camera Yes Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX Yes No Yes No Electronic Stability Program Yes No No No Hill Hold Control Yes No No No All-wheel disc brakes No No Yes No

Engine and Transmission

All the cars in this segment are fitted with 1.5-litre engines, however, the XL6 and the BR-V are the only cars to offer a petrol engine option. In terms of power and performance, the Marazzo gets the most powerful engine, while the XL6 and the BR-V offer the choice of an automatic gearbox, which the Mahindra does not. As of now, the XL6 is the only one to have a BS6 compliant engine.

Maruti Suzuki XL6 Honda BR-V Mahindra Marazzo Renault Lodgy Fuel Type Petrol Petrol/Diesel Diesel Diesel Displacement 1.5-litre 1.5-litre/1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre Cylinders 4 4/4 4 4 Peak Power(PS @ rpm) 105 @ 6000 119 @ 6600 / 100 @ 3600 123 @ 3500 110 @ 4000 Peak Torque(Nm @ rpm) 138 @ 4400 145 @ 4600 / 200 @ 1750 300 @ 1750 240 @ 1750 Transmission 5-speed MT/4-speed AT 6-speed MT/(5-speed AT Petrol only) 6-speed MT 6-speed MT BS-VI Compliant Yes No No No

Prices