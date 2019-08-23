Trending:
Paper Fight: Maruti Suzuki XL6 VS Rivals

A few days back, Maruti Suzuki launched a new premium 6-seater MPV, called the XL6. The car will go up against the Mahindra Marazzo, Honda BR-V and the Renault Lodgy. This 6-seater premium MPV will only be available with a petrol engine, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 – base variant start from INR 9,79,689 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 11,46,189 (ex-showroom, India) for the top variant. Let’s have a look at how the Maruti Suzuki XL6 competes against its rivals on paper:

Dimensions

The XL6 is the smallest in length and weight, while the Marazzo turns out to be the biggest in the segment, as it is the longest, widest and tallest among them all. However, being the smallest in the segment has its own benefits, as the XL6 gets a kerb weight of 1,180 kgs, making it the lightest in this segment. The BR-V outperforms its competition with its huge boot space capacity and high ground clearance. On the other hand, the large fuel tank capacity of the Renault Lodgy turns out to be it’s only plus point in this comparison.

Maruti Suzuki XL6Honda BR-VMahindra MarazzoRenault Lodgy
Length (mm)4445445645854498
Width (mm)1775173518661751
Height (mm)1700166617741709
Wheelbase (mm)2740266227602810
Ground Clearance (mm)185201200174
Boot Space (litres)209223190207
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)45424550
Kerb Weight (kgs)1180123816801354

Maruti Suzuki XL6 launch event front quarter

Features

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with all the latest features and goes head-to-head with its competition, however, the BR-V is not far behind, as Honda had equipped it with all the necessary technology long time back. The Lodgy and Marazzo are also close competitors, but they are not able to provide all the latest features at affordable prices in the lower variants.

Maruti Suzuki XL6Honda BR-VMahindra MarazzoRenault Lodgy
HeadlampsLED Headlamps with DRLsProjector headlamps with LED position lampsHalogen Projectors with DRLsHalogen
Auto headlamp functionYesNoNoNo
Cruise ControlYesNoYesYes
Steering Mounted ControlsYesYesYesYes
Tilt SteeringYesYesYesYes
Infotainment17.8 cm touchscreen17.7 cm touchscreen18 cm touchscreen18 cm touchscreen
Multi-info displayYesYesYesYes
Android Auto and Apple CarPlayYesNoYesNo
Keyless EntryYesYesRemoteRemote
Push Button StartYesYesNoNo
Electrically Adjustable And Foldable ORVMsYesYesYesAdjustable Only
UpholsteryLeatheretteLeatheretteLeatheretteFabric
Automatic Climate ControlYesYesYesNo

Honda Brv

Safety

The XL6 is equipped with all the latest safety features required. On the other hand, Marazzo too is one of the safest options for scoring four stars in the Global NCAP tests and is the only vehicle here with disc brakes on all four wheels. As the Lodgy and BR-V have been in the market for a long time, they need to be upgraded to meet the new BS6 safety norms coming up next year.

Maruti Suzuki XL6Honda BR-VMahindra MarazzoRenault Lodgy
Airbags2222
ABS with EBDYesYesYesYes
Rear Parking SensorsYesYesYesYes
Rearview cameraYesYesYesYes
ISOFIXYesNoYesNo
Electronic Stability ProgramYesNoNoNo
Hill Hold ControlYesNoNoNo
All-wheel disc brakesNoNoYesNo

Mahindra Marazzo

Engine and Transmission

All the cars in this segment are fitted with 1.5-litre engines, however, the XL6 and the BR-V are the only cars to offer a petrol engine option. In terms of power and performance, the Marazzo gets the most powerful engine, while the XL6 and the BR-V offer the choice of an automatic gearbox, which the Mahindra does not. As of now, the XL6 is the only one to have a BS6 compliant engine.

Maruti Suzuki XL6Honda BR-VMahindra MarazzoRenault Lodgy
Fuel TypePetrolPetrol/DieselDieselDiesel
Displacement1.5-litre1.5-litre/1.5-litre1.5-litre1.5-litre
Cylinders44/444
Peak Power(PS @ rpm)105 @ 6000119 @ 6600 / 100 @ 3600123 @ 3500110 @ 4000
Peak Torque(Nm @ rpm)138 @ 4400145 @ 4600 / 200 @ 1750300 @ 1750240 @ 1750
Transmission5-speed MT/4-speed AT6-speed MT/(5-speed AT Petrol only)6-speed MT6-speed MT
BS-VI CompliantYesNoNoNo

Lodgy_Side 3 4th City Shot_V5

Prices

Maruti Suzuki XL6Honda BR-VMahindra MarazzoRenault Lodgy
Base Variant Price (ex-showroom, India)INR 9.80 lakhINR 9.68 lakhINR 10.35 lakhINR 8.63 lakh
Top Variant Price (ex-showroom, India)INR 11.46 lakhINR 13.98 lakhINR 14.78 lakhINR 12.12 lakh
