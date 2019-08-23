Paper Fight: Maruti Suzuki XL6 VS Rivals
A few days back, Maruti Suzuki launched a new premium 6-seater MPV, called the XL6. The car will go up against the Mahindra Marazzo, Honda BR-V and the Renault Lodgy. This 6-seater premium MPV will only be available with a petrol engine, in both manual and automatic transmission options. The prices for the Maruti Suzuki XL6 – base variant start from INR 9,79,689 (ex-showroom, India) and go up to INR 11,46,189 (ex-showroom, India) for the top variant. Let’s have a look at how the Maruti Suzuki XL6 competes against its rivals on paper:
Dimensions
The XL6 is the smallest in length and weight, while the Marazzo turns out to be the biggest in the segment, as it is the longest, widest and tallest among them all. However, being the smallest in the segment has its own benefits, as the XL6 gets a kerb weight of 1,180 kgs, making it the lightest in this segment. The BR-V outperforms its competition with its huge boot space capacity and high ground clearance. On the other hand, the large fuel tank capacity of the Renault Lodgy turns out to be it’s only plus point in this comparison.
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Honda BR-V
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Renault Lodgy
|Length (mm)
|4445
|4456
|4585
|4498
|Width (mm)
|1775
|1735
|1866
|1751
|Height (mm)
|1700
|1666
|1774
|1709
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2740
|2662
|2760
|2810
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|185
|201
|200
|174
|Boot Space (litres)
|209
|223
|190
|207
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|45
|42
|45
|50
|Kerb Weight (kgs)
|1180
|1238
|1680
|1354
Features
The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is equipped with all the latest features and goes head-to-head with its competition, however, the BR-V is not far behind, as Honda had equipped it with all the necessary technology long time back. The Lodgy and Marazzo are also close competitors, but they are not able to provide all the latest features at affordable prices in the lower variants.
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Honda BR-V
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Renault Lodgy
|Headlamps
|LED Headlamps with DRLs
|Projector headlamps with LED position lamps
|Halogen Projectors with DRLs
|Halogen
|Auto headlamp function
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Steering Mounted Controls
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Tilt Steering
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Infotainment
|17.8 cm touchscreen
|17.7 cm touchscreen
|18 cm touchscreen
|18 cm touchscreen
|Multi-info display
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Yes
|Remote
|Remote
|Push Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Electrically Adjustable And Foldable ORVMs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Adjustable Only
|Upholstery
|Leatherette
|Leatherette
|Leatherette
|Fabric
|Automatic Climate Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|No
Safety
The XL6 is equipped with all the latest safety features required. On the other hand, Marazzo too is one of the safest options for scoring four stars in the Global NCAP tests and is the only vehicle here with disc brakes on all four wheels. As the Lodgy and BR-V have been in the market for a long time, they need to be upgraded to meet the new BS6 safety norms coming up next year.
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Honda BR-V
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Renault Lodgy
|Airbags
|2
|2
|2
|2
|ABS with EBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rear Parking Sensors
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Rearview camera
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|ISOFIX
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|No
|Electronic Stability Program
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|Hill Hold Control
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
|All-wheel disc brakes
|No
|No
|Yes
|No
Engine and Transmission
All the cars in this segment are fitted with 1.5-litre engines, however, the XL6 and the BR-V are the only cars to offer a petrol engine option. In terms of power and performance, the Marazzo gets the most powerful engine, while the XL6 and the BR-V offer the choice of an automatic gearbox, which the Mahindra does not. As of now, the XL6 is the only one to have a BS6 compliant engine.
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Honda BR-V
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Renault Lodgy
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol/Diesel
|Diesel
|Diesel
|Displacement
|1.5-litre
|1.5-litre/1.5-litre
|1.5-litre
|1.5-litre
|Cylinders
|4
|4/4
|4
|4
|Peak Power(PS @ rpm)
|105 @ 6000
|119 @ 6600 / 100 @ 3600
|123 @ 3500
|110 @ 4000
|Peak Torque(Nm @ rpm)
|138 @ 4400
|145 @ 4600 / 200 @ 1750
|300 @ 1750
|240 @ 1750
|Transmission
|5-speed MT/4-speed AT
|6-speed MT/(5-speed AT Petrol only)
|6-speed MT
|6-speed MT
|BS-VI Compliant
|Yes
|No
|No
|No
Also Read: Kia Seltos VS MG Hector VS Tata Harrier: Variants and Prices
Prices
|Maruti Suzuki XL6
|Honda BR-V
|Mahindra Marazzo
|Renault Lodgy
|Base Variant Price (ex-showroom, India)
|INR 9.80 lakh
|INR 9.68 lakh
|INR 10.35 lakh
|INR 8.63 lakh
|Top Variant Price (ex-showroom, India)
|INR 11.46 lakh
|INR 13.98 lakh
|INR 14.78 lakh
|INR 12.12 lakh