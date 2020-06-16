Mahindra Scorpio Mountaineering: An SUV Specially Designed To Scale Heights

Mahindra is a brand synonymous with making tough, durable, yet, classy looking SUVs. The brand in all its years of existence in the passenger vehicle industry has mostly relied on utility vehicles and it has delivered the goods in these segments. Their SUVs have the added charm along with the essence of dominance on the road.

Mahindra SUVs are well-known for the great modification potential that they carry. Already, many models, including the Thar, the Bolero, the Scorpio and the XUV500, have been customized to a great extent by many. Not only by after-market modifications but Mahindra also has its own range of modified products called ‘Mahindra Modifications’ under which various customised products are available for sale.

Scorpio Mountaineer Rock. Dirt. Mud. Climb whatever nature puts in your path with the #Mountaineer. Head over to bit.ly/2uLOOAI to find out more! #AllPowerfulScorpio #AllTerrainCapability Mahindra Scorpio ಅವರಿಂದ ಈ ದಿನದಂದು ಪೋಸ್ಟ್ ಮಾಡಲಾಗಿದೆ ಗುರುವಾರ, ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 19, 2020

Among these products, there is one called Mahindra Mountaineering which has been specifically designed to scale heights. This custom Scorpio has become a tough off-roader thanks to the several customizations bestowed upon by Mahindra Modifications. At present, the brand is offering customization options on almost every stock car and the Mountaineer can be had on both 4×2 and 4×4 variants of the Scorpio. However, in the current BS6 compliant models, there is no option of a 4×4 drivetrain.

Modified Setup

Overall, this modified Mahindra Scorpio features an improved suspension, a new set of bumpers and better tyres, etc. All of these are done to support the car when driving on rough roads and help you easily tackle the hurdles while travelling on the challenging mountain terrain. The high-performance shocks on the advanced multi-link suspension help the driver get over every possible obstacle while 17-inch alloy wheels with Maxxis Bighorn tyres guarantee exceptional grip over the surface.

Exterior Design

It’s quite similar to the facelifted getaway pickup truck version of the Scorpio that is yet to be introduced in the Indian market. The SUV’s rear has been completely chopped off because otherwise, it won’t really look like a pickup truck. It is an extreme step towards the Scorpio as it takes away half of the charm that the original design offers, however, there is a lid on the pickup bed to cover your luggage and protect it from dust and rain during those long road trips. The red highlights continue all over the body to give it that unique young feel to it. The off-road spec bumper has quad exhaust tips peeping out from under the vehicle and the updated tail lamps complement it beautifully to complete the rugged look of the car.

Up front, the stock bumper has given way to the CRC steel unit which helps improve the approach angle, thereby enhancing the off-road abilities. The regular headlights have been substituted with three-piece units, while the front bumper is integrated with two neat fog lights. The headlamps are also equipped with halogen projector lamps. A hood scoop with a red highlight has also been added to the SUV. The side profile now flaunts a two-seat capacity with a covered deck for the remaining length. The car looks more like a Getaway from this profile but here, the seating is restricted to two only. The fenders of the Scorpio Mountaineer have been offered a thick cladding with integrated indicators.

Interior Design

Some modifications have also been made inside the cabin as well. The dashboard, the gearstick and the steering wheel now feature red highlights. New upholstery with red highlights is also added to the cabin to match the exterior body colour. Even the car seat covers have been revamped and match with the body colour and obviously the red highlights are here too.

Also READ: ‘Xplorer’ Kit from Autologue Design Makes The Bajaj Dominar 400 Adventure-Ready

Currently, the Scorpio is powered by a BS6 compliant 2.2-litre mHawk turbocharged diesel which cranks out 140 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. There is only a 6-speed manual gearbox as an option to choose from. However, Mahindra is in the advanced stage of testing the new generation of the Scorpio which is expected to arrive next year in the market. The next generation of the Scorpio is expected to offer additional powertrain and transmission options and a dedicated 4WD system as well.