LIST: Top 5 Best-Selling Car Brands Of July 2019

For quite some time now, the retail situation for car manufacturers hasn’t been encouraging enough, as the number of customers has drastically reduced and people are not able to purchase vehicles due to many other factors like rising fuel prices and expensive repair costs, etc. In July 2019, all the automotive companies have registered a steep drop in sales, when compared to July 2018. Let’s have a look at the top-5 companies which have managed to hold on to their positions in the Indian market, despite facing losses in July 2019:

Maruti Suzuki

India’s best-selling brand, Maruti Suzuki has many popular cars in its lineup, like the Baleno, S-Cross, Ciaz and many more which have managed to fetch Maruti a total sales of 96,478 units in July 2019. However, Maruti had sold over 1,52,427 units in July last year, which is almost 36.7% more than the current sales figures.

Sales in July 2018: 1,52,427

Sales in July 2019: 96,478

Growth: (-36.7%)

Hyundai

The Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the most successful foreign brands in India. Hyundai has been able to hold on to the 2nd spot in the Indian market for a long time now. The brand was able to sell a total of 43,481 units in July last year but has just managed to sell around 39,010 units in July this year. This is a 10% decrease in sales when compared to last year.

Sales in July 2018: 43,481

Sales in July 2019: 39,010

Growth: (-10%)

Mahindra

Mahindra specializes in making SUVs and its latest launch, the XUV300, played an important role in the brand’s revival in the Indian market. Mahindra sold over 17,972 units in July last year and over 16,024 units in July 2019.

Sales in July 2018: 17,972

Sales in July 2019: 16,024

Growth: (-11%)

Tata

Another strong Indian brand, Tata Motors, makes it to the top 5 list this month, as it managed to sell about 10,485 units this month. However, the automaker had managed to sell about 17,079 units in July, last year, which is much better than the sales this year. This means that Tata shows a negative growth of about 39% in sales.

Sales in July 2018: 17,079

Sales in July 2019: 10,485

Growth: (-39%)

Toyota

Japanese automotive giant and the 6th-largest company in the world, Toyota, has managed to make it to the top-5 list of best-selling cars in India, especially because of the Innova Crysta and the newly launched Toyota Glanza. Toyota has sold over 13,677 units in July last year and has sold around 10,423 units in July 2019. This results in a 24% decline in total sales.