LIST: Best-Selling Four Wheeler Brands Of October 2019

This festive season proved to be a boon for many automobile manufacturers, as the month of October showed a steady increase in 2 and 4-wheeler sales. Despite the slowdown due to difficult government policies, high GST rates, increasing fuel prices and many other reasons, the automotive sector has managed to show some positive growth this month. Let’s have a look at the top-5 best-selling 4-wheeler brands in October this year:

MARUTI SUZUKI

Like always, Maruti Suzuki continues to hold on to its No. 1 position, as it is one of the most trusted brands in the Indian market and has an attractive product line including cars like the Baleno, Swift, Ciaz, S-Cross and many more. In October 2019, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell just about 1,39,121 units which is a slight improvement than how it performed last year.

Sales in October 2019: 1,39,121

Sales in October 2018: 1,35,948

Growth: 2.3%

HYUNDAI

South Korean brand, Hyundai, is one of the only other brands after Maruti Suzuki, which has been able to consistently stick to the second spot for a long time. Thanks to its recently launched products like the Venue and Grand i10 NIOS, Hyundai is still one of the most successful brands in the Indian market. Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 50,010 units, which is a 4% decrease in growth when compared to October last year.

Sales in October 2019: 50,010

Sales in October 2018: 52,001

Growth: (-4%)

MAHINDRA

One of the top Indian brands, Mahindra, has acquired the 3rd position with its popular SUVs and MUVs in the market. Recently, the company also joined hands with Ford to expand its product lineup and reduce manufacturing costs. Mahindra sold over 17,923 units in October 2019, which is a 21% decline when compared to the 22,563 units sold in October last year.

Sales in October 2019: 17,923

Sales in October 2018: 22,563

Growth: (-21%)

TATA

Another strong Indian brand, Tata Motors, makes it to the top 5 list this month, as it managed to sell about 13,169 units this month, which is more than what it sold in September 2019. This means that Tata shows a positive growth of about 63% in monthly sales, but a negative growth of 28% in yearly sales.

Sales in October 2019: 13,169

Sales in October 2018: 18,290

Growth: (-28%)

KIA

South Korea’s second-largest carmaker, Kia, has made it to the top-5 list of best-selling 4-wheeler brands in India in just 2 months. This is quite an impressive feat for a foreign brand in the Indian market, as it managed to sell 12,854 units in October 2019.