Limited-Edition MV Agusta RVS#1 Is A Fine Example Of Italian Craftsmanship

Remember the mysterious motorcycle that was teased as MV Agusta announced its Special Vehicle Department? Well, they’ve officially revealed it and it’s one of the finest examples of craftsmanship that the world of motoring has ever seen. Developed by MV Agusta with CRC (Castiglioni Research Center), the limited, hand-built edition RVS#1 first product of the Brand RVS – Reparto Veicoli Speciali, the new “Limited Run” Division of the Italian marque. Every single RVS machine has a numbered, lightweight titanium badge applied to the steering head, something similar to what we’ve seen on the ultra rare F4RC.

The motorcycle is based on the MV Agusta Brutale 800 Dragster RR, which itself is nothing less than a fine machine from MV Agusta’s stable. But the RVS#1 takes the design to a whole new level. At 160 kg, it’s eight kg less than the standard Dragster 800 RR.

Check out the motorcycle in the official video below:

The carefully constructed, unique LED headlight, for example features a special function where the segments are activated according to the dynamic parameters defined by the inertial platform. Here’s how it works. The outer ring reproduces a part of the MV Agusta logo while the LEDs come on/go out depending on the speed and tilt of the bike, lighting up the appropriate section of road. Further illuminating the path are the LED spotlights which are placed on the right side, mounted on a light carbon fibre support.

The motorcycle features clip-on handlebars with machined-from-solid rear view mirrors. The grips are now ‘grippier’ thanks to special relief moulding and are decorated with another flash of red in the form of a diagonal stripe. The red-eyed skull graphic are visible on various parts of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel trellis frame which features traditional aeronautical-grade aluminium alloy side plates. Tank and saddle have specific production techniques. Titanium plates are mounted within the tank while the stitched “honeycomb” seat is expressly designed for comfort and ergonomics.

CRC designed components include the dashboard support, footpeg units, engine protectors and racing handlebars with specific clutch and braking systems incorporating Braking’s Sunstar Batfly’s brake discs. The Sunstar Batfly front discs look absolutely stunning. The customized Kineo wire-spoked wheels come wrapped in Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres.

The motorcycle is propelled by a in-line three-cylinder 800 cc Euro 4 engine tuned to deliver 150 hp at 12,800 rpm. The performance can be further boosted with the SCProject exhaust. The titanium exhaust, included in the kit, was designed and built by SCProject together with MV Agusta and is claimed to boost performance while saving weight. However, the exhaust is not road-legal.

We’ve always had a thing for the way Italian motorcycles appear and the MV Agusta RVS#1 takes our love for the machines to a new level. What do you think of it? Let us know your views through the comments section below.