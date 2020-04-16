Toyota India Shares Comprehensive ‘Restart Manual’ For Industries To Operate Safely Post Lockdown

As a committed corporate, Toyota India has been studying and observing the evolving situation in the country and is determined to devise simple and practical solutions to arising problems in hopes to help the country and the industry recover from the inflictions of the COVID 19 pandemic. Taking into account the complete shut-down of operations due to the pandemic and the possibility of a restart of manufacturing post 20th April in light of Government directives, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has used its years of rich knowledge, expertise and access to global best practices to devise a comprehensive ‘Restart Manual’ as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal. Scroll down for the complete manual.

As a proactive measure, with an intent to support the manufacturing sector, TKM management had put together a team of cross-functional experts to go into minutest details of various operations and create a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that would ensure the safest possible restart to manufacturing by securing the workers from any health hazards. This manual is in consonance with the broad Government guidelines that have been issued and will be used by TKM, its suppliers and has also been shared as a reference document with all Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) members. TKM also intends to share it with a wider segment of Industry through industry association platforms like CII.

Toyota India’s Restart Manual is an all-inclusive guide for reorganizing and safely resuming business operations to near normalcy after the lockdown is lifted. This initiative will aid the Government, stakeholders and the community at large by creating detailed reference document for the industries to safeguard and ensure the health, well-being and safety of all their employees thereby also enriching the lives of the communities. TKM has already shared the Restart Manual with not just Toyota suppliers but also with ACMA, other suppliers in the industry and is planning to share this manual with other industry players as well. Check out the 47-page manual which can be useful for individuals too: