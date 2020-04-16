Trending:
2020 Suzuki Burgman 200 Unveiled
Home News Toyota India Shares Comprehensive ‘Restart Manual’ For Industries To Operate Safely Post Lockdown

Toyota India Shares Comprehensive ‘Restart Manual’ For Industries To Operate Safely Post Lockdown

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

As a committed corporate, Toyota India has been studying and observing the evolving situation in the country and is determined to devise simple and practical solutions to arising problems in hopes to help the country and the industry recover from the inflictions of the COVID 19 pandemic. Taking into account the complete shut-down of operations due to the pandemic and the possibility of a restart of manufacturing post 20th April in light of Government directives, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has used its years of rich knowledge, expertise and access to global best practices to devise a comprehensive ‘Restart Manual’ as a guide for industries to follow post the lockdown withdrawal. Scroll down for the complete manual.

toyota logo

As a proactive measure, with an intent to support the manufacturing sector, TKM management had put together a team of cross-functional experts to go into minutest details of various operations and create a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) that would ensure the safest possible restart to manufacturing by securing the workers from any health hazards. This manual is in consonance with the broad Government guidelines that have been issued and will be used by TKM, its suppliers and has also been shared as a reference document with all Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) members. TKM also intends to share it with a wider segment of Industry through industry association platforms like CII.

Also Read: Toyota Kirloskar Motor And Supply Partners Ramp Up Production of Face Shields

Toyota India’s Restart Manual is an all-inclusive guide for reorganizing and safely resuming business operations to near normalcy after the lockdown is lifted. This initiative will aid the Government, stakeholders and the community at large by creating detailed reference document for the industries to safeguard and ensure the health, well-being and safety of all their employees thereby also enriching the lives of the communities. TKM has already shared the Restart Manual with not just Toyota suppliers but also with ACMA, other suppliers in the industry and is planning to share this manual with other industry players as well. Check out the 47-page manual which can be useful for individuals too:

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 001

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 002

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 003

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 004

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 005

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 006

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 007

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 008

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 009

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 010

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 011

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 012

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 013

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 014

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 015

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 016

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 017

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 018

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 019

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 020

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 021

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 022

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 023

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 024

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 025

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 026

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 027

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 028

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 029

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 030

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 031

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 032

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 033

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 034

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 035

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 036

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 037

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 038

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 039

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 040

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 041

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 042

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 043

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 044

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 045

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 046

Toyota Restart Manual PDF Copy page 047

News
,
Motoroids Comments
Facebook Comments
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 