Five Underrated Second-Hand Cars You Can Actually Find Under ₹5 Lakhs Right Now

The used car market under ₹5 lakhs is often discussed in terms of the same three or four names, Alto, Swift, Wagon R. These are excellent choices, and their popularity is thoroughly earned. But if you know where to look, the certified pre-owned market regularly surfaces some quietly excellent alternatives that don’t make the usual shortlists, and which offer genuine value if you approach them with the right information. The depth of used cars in the certified market makes it easy to miss options that genuinely deserve attention, and filtering specifically for cars under 5 lakhs is the most efficient way to surface them.
Hyundai Santro (2018-2022 gen)
The revived Santro, not the original teardrop-shaped 1998 car, but its 2018 successor, is consistently underrated in used car conversations. It came with a 1.1-litre four-cylinder engine, an AMT option, and a tall-boy body that offered remarkable headroom and rear seat space for its footprint. The 2018 gen Santro was also one of the first cars in India to offer a factory-fitted CNG option across multiple trims. In the used market at ₹3-4.5 lakh, a well-maintained Santro CNG is one of the most economical urban cars you can buy. Check the CNG cylinder certification date and the condition of the regulator, these are the main maintenance points on factory-fitted CNG Santros.
Maruti Celerio AMT (2018-2021)
Already discussed in detail elsewhere, but worth including here because it’s genuinely underappreciated in shortlist conversations. The AMT is a real differentiator for city buyers, and the Celerio’s packaging is smart for urban use. Look for low-mileage examples in the ₹4-5 lakh range.
Tata Tiago (2017-2020)
Tata’s turnaround in build quality began most visibly with the Tiago. The car passed Global NCAP testing with a 4-star rating (for the earlier generation) and offered features, touchscreen infotainment, rear parking camera, that were genuinely ahead of segment at launch. If you are looking for reliable cars under 5 lakhs, you can easily find 2018-2019 Tiagos in XZ and XZ+ trims that are well-specced. The 1.2-litre Revotron engine is a three-cylinder and does have some NVH at idle, but the car is fundamentally solid and reliable. Watch for AC performance in older units, it can be weak in the older compressor setups.
Datsun Redi-Go (2018-2021)
Datsun exited India, which means the Redi-Go is a discontinued model. In the used market, this cuts both ways: prices are low because brand continuity concerns buyers, but the cars themselves, built on a Renault-Nissan platform with genuine engineering, are mechanically sound. The 1.0-litre engine is peppy for its size and the ground clearance (185mm) is genuinely useful for Indian roads. Service costs are manageable with a good independent workshop. For buyers who want the most car per rupee under ₹3 lakhs, the Redi-Go in good condition is hard to beat.
Honda Brio (2011-2018)
The Brio was discontinued, which again depresses pre-owned prices, but this is a Honda. The 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine is one of the most mechanically reliable small engines ever sold in India, and Honda’s reputation for durability is well-earned. Brios under ₹4 lakhs are available regularly in the certified market, and they offer a driving dynamism, responsive steering, a revvy engine, solid body feel, that the more utilitarian Maruti alternatives simply don’t match. Great for someone who enjoys actually driving their car.
If you’re searching for used cars and finding the usual suspects dominating your search results, filtering for some of these models specifically will surface listings you might not have considered. Each of these cars has a specific strength that suits a specific buyer type.
And if budget is the primary constraint, the full inventory of cars under 5 lakhs in the certified market is where the most consistent value lives, because at this price point, certification and inspection are what separate a smart purchase from an expensive lesson.
Renault Kwid (2018-2021)
The Kwid is another overlooked entry in this price band. The 0.8-litre or 1.0-litre petrol engine is basic, the plastic quality inside is budget-tier, but the car has 180mm of ground clearance, genuinely useful on broken roads, and a SUV-inspired design that gives it more road presence than its price suggests. MediaNav infotainment system with a touchscreen came in the 1.0-litre variants, which is more than you’d expect at this price. Well-maintained examples in the ₹3-4 lakh range offer reasonable value for buyers who primarily need urban mobility without aspirations beyond that.
For any car in this price band, a professional inspection before purchase is non-negotiable. The lower the price, the more likely the car’s history includes something the asking price is compensating for. An inspection report also gives you clear grounds for negotiation if issues surface.