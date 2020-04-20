BS6 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ertiga Updated With SmartPlay Studio

Maruti Suzuki has silently introduced minor upgrades to the Swift and Ertiga by updating the models’ multimedia functionalities. Maruti has replaced their ageing SmartPlay infotainment system with the latest SmartPlay Studio system and can be found across the company’s more contemporary offerings. The new touchscreen presents a slicker user interface that’s easier to operate while on the move.

In addition to features like an image viewer and video player, the infotainment system also offers enhanced smartphone integration through a dedicated SmartPlay Studio app available for download via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. The SmartPlay system also allows conventional connectivity via Bluetooth, Aux-in and USB.. It now comes with navigation which is supported via the connected smartphone. Owners can utilise this functionality to access offline navigation, Aha music streaming and get news, sports and weather updates. The SmartPlay Studio app also allows the phone to be used as a remote control for the infotainment system.

Despite the shift to newer hardware, the touchscreen size remains unchanged at 7″. As before, the interactive multimedia system can only be had on the range-topping ZXi+ trims of both the hatchback and the MPV. Features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, steering-mounted controls and USB and AUX connectivity have also been carried forward as before. With the recent update, a majority of the automaker’s models boasting of touchscreen functionality have made the switch to the latest Smartplay Studio system, with only the Ciaz making use of the previous-gen hardware. The mid-size sedan as well as the S-Cross, which is due for an update in the coming weeks, will most likely gain the new touchscreen soon enough.

Almost all the models including the entry-level models are now equipped with this modern infotainment system. All the top-end variants of- Alto, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R Vitara-Brezza and Dzire have been equipped with the SmartPlay studio in the recent past.

There are no other changes in any of the two vehicles. The Maruti Ertiga is offered with a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 105 BHP @ 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm @ 4,400 rpm. It is also offered in a CNG variant which develops 91 BHP and 122 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by either a manual or torque converter automatic gearbox. The automatic transmission is additionally equipped with Suzuki’s SHVS mild-hybrid tech. On the other hand, the Swift is powered by an 83hp, 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine mated to either a manual or an AMT-automatic gearbox.